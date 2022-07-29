Bombers Shut Out at Home by Cane Cutters

wtaw.com
Brazos County’s County Attorney Declines To File Charges Following The Arrest Of Texas A&M Football Player Ainias Smith
Brazos County’s county attorney decides not to prosecute Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith following an arrest by Texas A&M police. Earl Gray tells WTAW News one of the primary reasons for not pursuing a DWI charge after Smith was stopped for speeding, was because Smith’s two breath alcohol samples were under the legal limit.
More Arson Charges Against A Bryan Man That Are Related To Fireworks
For the second time in three weeks, a Bryan man was arrested on charges of shooting fireworks that ignited grass fires the week before July 4. The Bryan fire marshal’s office accuses 36 year old William Spangler of setting a total of 11 grass fires in east, west, and north Bryan.
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Man On Drug Charges
Bryan police officers were waiting outside a ground floor apartment on Wednesday when a man dove through a bedroom window. BPD’s tactical response team executed a search warrant where according to an arrest report, officers seized more than $14,000 dollars, 224 T-H-C edibles weighing more than 16 pounds, ten ounces of marijuana, and two handguns.
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Matthew Ellis, Staff Planner, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about implementing a middle housing zoning district, redevelopment trends, comparing other cities, upcoming meetings, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, July 29, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker....
Bryan Historical Landmarks Commission Approves Bar At The Palace Theater
The renovation of downtown Bryan’s Palace Theater will include an addition. The city’s historic landmarks commission has unanimously approved the city’s request to add a bar on the 26th Street side of the property. City staff supported the addition to the restroom building because the proposed elevation...
Bryan City Council’s Economic Development Arm Buys More Land In A Neighborhood West Of Hensel Park
The economic development arm of the Bryan city council buys more land west of Hensel Park. Online records from the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD) shows the Bryan commerce and development (BCD) organization, whose board is composed of the city council, owns 27 lots in the Oak Terrace addition. The...
