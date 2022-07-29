Regenerating the poor soils of the southern EU countries and the Mediterranean

In the Netherlands, farmers are blocking highways and dumping manure in front of politicians' homes. In Canada, the convoys are blocking traffic again and doing slow rolls while waving Dutch flags. In the U.S., former President Donald Trump said in a speech: “In our movement, we stand against the climate fanatics. We stand with the peaceful Dutch farmers who are bravely fighting for their freedom. It’s horrible what’s happening.” He also noted: “They want to get rid of the cattle. Because of what it does to the globe. Half of the cattle they want out. You’ll be next."

