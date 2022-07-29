Regenerating the poor soils of the southern EU countries and the Mediterranean

phys.org
Tree Hugger
Farmers Are Fighting Over Fertilizer As Agriculture's Impact on the Environment Becomes Undeniable
In the Netherlands, farmers are blocking highways and dumping manure in front of politicians' homes. In Canada, the convoys are blocking traffic again and doing slow rolls while waving Dutch flags. In the U.S., former President Donald Trump said in a speech: “In our movement, we stand against the climate fanatics. We stand with the peaceful Dutch farmers who are bravely fighting for their freedom. It’s horrible what’s happening.” He also noted: “They want to get rid of the cattle. Because of what it does to the globe. Half of the cattle they want out. You’ll be next."
Phys.org
Soil abounds with life and supports all life above it. But Australian soils need urgent repair
Under your feet lies the most biodiverse habitat on Earth. The soil on which we walk supports the majority of life on the planet. Without the life in it, it wouldn't be soil. Unfortunately, Australia's soils are not in good shape. The new State of the Environment report rates our soils as "poor" and "deteriorating."
Hungary harvests 3.9 million tonnes of wheat, maize and sunflower crop 'at serious risk' from drought
BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungary has harvested 3.9 million tonnes of autumn wheat and 1.4 million tonnes of barley as the harvest season ended earlier than usual due to this year's heat and drought, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement on Friday.
First grain ship leaves Ukraine under Russia deal aimed at easing a global food crisis
The first ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa since Russia’s invasion as part of a deal to unblock the country’s ports, according to reports. Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted: “The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul.”Turkey’s defence ministry also confirmed the news on Monday. They said that the cargo ship left the port of Odesa for Lebanon. It is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected,...
The controversy over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip, explained
Is Nancy Pelosi going to provoke a war with China?. The House Speaker, a California Democrat, reportedly plans to visit Taiwan in August, throwing the already-tense relationship between China and the United States into something of a tizzy. Beijing — which considers Taiwan a breakaway province — has reportedly issued "private warnings" to U.S. officials against Pelosi's trip. And some of the warnings have been not so private: "If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take strong measures to resolutely respond and counteract," Chinese government spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.
nationalinterest.org
Occupation Officials in Zaporizhzhia Region Look to Accede to Russia
Western and Ukrainian officials have assessed that the Kremlin is quietly laying the groundwork for a series of annexations in parts of occupied Ukraine. According to Russian state media, local occupation officials in the Zaporizhzhia region are formally preparing to join the Russian Federation. "In the issues of preparing for...
Washington Examiner
Pentagon isn’t seeing ‘real, substantive change’ in Ukraine
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a senior military official said there isn't "substantive change" in some Ukrainian territories. The official's comments come less than 24 hours after at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed by artillery blasts in the penal colony of the eastern Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where more than 900 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the battle for Mariupol were being held after they surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Needs Solutions, Not Endless War
Neither side can fulfill its maximal war aims: Russia cannot conquer all of Ukraine and Ukraine cannot comprehensively eject Russian forces. Ukrainian forces’ impressive military performance has reinforced the view that an outright victory against Russia is possible. But an unqualified Ukrainian win that dislodges the Russian forces from eastern Ukraine is increasingly improbable. Grinding attrition that makes dangerous escalation a tantalizing option for both countries is more likely. Accordingly, a ceasefire and separation of forces should be a priority for the United States and its allies. The United States has the tools and experience to make it happen.
BBC
Ukraine war: West's modern weapons halt Russia's advance in Donbas
Soldiers on the front lines in eastern Ukraine say sophisticated Western weaponry has stalled Russia's furious bombardment. But is this merely a brief lull, or a sign that the tide is turning in the conflict?. Five plumes of smoke pierced a clear blue sky on a hillside just north of...
International Business Times
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
Pentagon Outlines Strategy to Counter China After Beijing Aerial Aggression
A top Biden administration official has explained how the U.S. plans to contain Chinese aggression in the Pacific in coordination with American allies.
Crimean City Scraps Navy Event After Drone Attack on Black Sea HQ: Official
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended separate Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, despite the attack in occupied Crimea.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Leaders Know They Have No Claim to Taiwan
Biden’s top aides may encourage Nancy Pelosi to back down, but this would be a mistake. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi considers a trip to Taiwan, Chinese leaders bluster. “If you play with fire, you get burned,” President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden during a July 28 phone call. Beyond Xi’s bluster and threats of war looms a fact he seeks to bury. Mainland China has no claim to Taiwan, and even Chinese leaders realize that.
internationaltechnology.com
An Immigrant Inventor in Canada Unlocks New Solution For Carbon Dioxide Emission Problems
"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan fires warning shots at suspected Chinese drone: Report
Taiwan said its military forces fired warning flares at a suspected Chinese drone that flew by the Taiwanese-controlled island of Dongyin on Thursday. The Ministry of National Defense for the Republic of China (the formal name of the Taiwanese government) said a drone twice “glanced by” its air space over Dongyin, as Reuters reported. Dongyin island is part of the Matsu archipelago off the coast of China’s Fujian province and has been controlled by Taiwan since 1949.
International Business Times
Russia Tasks Mercenaries With Frontline Sectors As Infantry Losses Mount - UK
Russia has tasked mercenaries to hold sections of the frontline in Ukraine in a sign it is running short of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Friday, as Kyiv steps up a counter-offensive in the south. Greater reliance on paid fighters from the Russian private military company Wagner...
Germany to send Ukraine 16 bridge-laying tanks, adding to its arsenal of Western weapons, as it wages a new offensive against the Russian invasion
Germany plans to send Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks. The tanks deploy assault bridges to help troops cross streams, ditches and other obstacles on the battlefield. The Biber tanks are the latest to be added to Ukraine's growing arsenal of Western weapons. Germany plans to send Ukraine 16 Biber bridge-layer...
Slipped Disc
Austria to Salzburg: Don’t ignore the war
The Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen has delivered a stinging reminder to the Salzburg Festival that it does not exist in a vacuum while Russia wages war in Ukraine. Salzburg has continued to import Russian artists and accept Russian sponsorship. Van Der Bellen, in his opening address last night,...
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight
The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
Ex-MI6 Head Confident He Knows Who Will Succeed Putin If His Health Fails
Sir Richard Dearlove said that Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, would be a likely replacement for the longtime Russian leader.
