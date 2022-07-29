Bogaerts Homers to Help Boston Salvage Split with Guardians

929theticket.com
NBC Sports
How Alex Cora feels about Andrew Benintendi joining rival Yankees
Life comes at you fast in Major League Baseball. Two seasons ago, Andrew Benintendi was a starting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox. Now he's batting leadoff for the rival New York Yankees, who acquired the 28-year-old from the Kansas City Royals via trade Wednesday night. When the Red Sox...
Red Sox rumors: 3 best trade destinations for J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Christian Vazquez
The Red Sox seem to be ready to sell, These 3 players are most likely to go. It appears the Red Sox are starting to come to their senses and realize that this current team is not playoff-caliber. A great June in which they went 20-6 inflated their values, but they came scorching back down to Earth with a 7-19 record in July so far. During July, they’ve been outscored by an embarrassing amount, 169 to 97 runs. In that time frame, they have lost by over seven runs six times. In fact, aside from June, the team has gone 30-46 in April, May, and July combined. No wonder so many Red Sox rumors are being spread. This team was lying to itself saying they could be a contender.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
SS Xander Bogaerts Says Red Sox Told Him He's Not Being Traded
The Red Sox are in last place, but they're not trading Xander Bogaerts, according to the shortstop himself.
