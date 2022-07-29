www.mysanantonio.com
Oppenheimer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $237.2 million in the...
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $48.5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue...
Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $81.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 52 cents per share. The real estate...
Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.17 billion. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.77 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by...
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
PerkinElmer: Q2 Earnings Insights
PerkinElmer PKI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:12 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 14.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last...
Jacobs Engineering Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Jacobs Engineering Group J reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jacobs Engineering Group beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.83. Revenue was up $251.00 million from...
Recap: Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $28.40 million from...
Check Point Software Tops Q2 Aided By Growing Cyber-Attacks
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $571 million, beating the consensus of $559.6 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 12% Y/Y to $133 million, Security subscriptions increased 14% Y/Y to $210 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.1% Y/Y to $228 million.
