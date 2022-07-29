www.mysanantonio.com
Related
MySanAntonio
Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio
Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $81.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 52 cents per share. The real estate...
MySanAntonio
Oppenheimer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $237.2 million in the...
MySanAntonio
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $48.5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
Motley Fool
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look
Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MySanAntonio
Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter. The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MySanAntonio
Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.17 billion. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $6.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.77 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by...
PerkinElmer: Q2 Earnings Insights
PerkinElmer PKI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:12 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 14.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last...
srnnews.com
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
Comments / 0