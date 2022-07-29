Eric Bischoff On Kevin Dunn’s Future With WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Why He Thinks Dunn Will Leave

411mania.com
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
ewrestlingnews.com
CJ Perry (Lana) Reacts To The Vince McMahon Allegations, Whether She Had Issues With Him
During a recent appearance on the “Inside the Ropes” podcast, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) commented on the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon, whether she had any issues with him while working in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns And The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
It’s going to be an interesting weekend for the main event scene in WWE as Sheamus is set to face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown to determine who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
ComicBook
Linda McMahon Makes First Comments on Vince McMahon's Retirement from WWE
Linda McMahon has made her first comments on her husband Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE. The former head of the Small Business Administration was asked about Vince's departure at an event for the American First Policy Institute, to which she simply responded that she was "not going to talk about Vince and WWE" and that she was "here to talk about AFPI." When she was asked again, Linda gave another brief response, but offered more comments.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ric Flair Reacts To Vince McMahon's Retirement
The world of professional wrestling was rocked last week when longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement in the midst of a controversy stemming from accusations of workplace misconduct and hush money payouts. Responding to McMahon's departure from the WWE, 2x Hall of Fame member Ric Flair spoke with respect about his former boss.
ESPN
WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress
NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
411mania.com
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More
WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
411mania.com
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
411mania.com
WWE News: Montez Ford & Bianca Belair on How They Got Together, After the Bell Predicts SummerSlam, Sheamus Comments on Loss to Drew McIntyre
– ETOnline.com recently spoke to WWE Superstars and real-life married couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford about how they met and got together. – Corey Graves and Vic Joseph shared their predictions on WWE SummerSlam 2022 on After the Bell this week:. – While Drew McIntyre beat Sheamus on last...
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch Them Later? Vince McMahon’s Departure Shook Up Edge And Beth Phoenix Plans
Cancel that. We are less than a month removed from Vince McMahon leaving WWE and being officially gone from the company that he built into an empire. While that makes a huge difference on the business side of things, it is also going to make a huge difference in the television aspect. That seems to be the case when it comes to the status of some legendary names.
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Comments On What It Was Like To Work For Vince McMahon
During his time in WWE, Chris Jericho found a great deal of success under the leadership of Vince McMahon, winning world championships, coming up with iconic catchphrases, and even headlining WrestleMania. “It was a great place for me to work for a very long time,” Jericho said in a recent...
