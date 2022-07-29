2 sought for questioning in connection with alleged thefts from Home Depot on Staten Island

www.silive.com
Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet up at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asks […]
NYPD tactical team arrests man barricaded in SI hospital trailer with weapon
The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrested a 46-year-old man who barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer behind a Staten Island Hospital on Sunday morning.
Police: Sex-Crazed Fanboy Gropes, Grabs, Chases Maywood DPW Worker
A DPW worker was on the job in Maywood late last week when a driver pulled up and shouted that he wanted to have sex with him, authorities said. Weird, for sure. But it didn't end there. The driver -- identified as Jose Mauricio CardozaRivera, 46 -- had been accused...
NYPD investigating 3 overdoses at NYC Hyatt Grand Central hotel
Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...
Newark Police Seeking Suspect Who Tried to Lure Young Child
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department said a child who was walking to the...
Newark Police Ask Public to Help Identify Tuesday Shooting Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – One man was shot in a shooting Tuesday night and now police...
See it: Man hits woman in head during unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man hit a woman in the head during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on July 14, police said on Saturday. The 27-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near East 81st Street when the suspect hit her in the head with an object at around 6 a.m. before […]
Homeless man killed in stabbing outside Bronx bodega
It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights.
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car Saturday night in Brooklyn after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said. The incident occurred near Coney Island Avenue and Foster Avenue at around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running […]
New Jersey councilwoman refuses to resign over video showing alleged hit-and-run crash with cyclist
Shocking video shows the moments a New Jersey councilwoman allegedly plowed down a bicyclist while speeding through an intersection and kept going in an apparent hit-and-run accident. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is accused of failing to slow or stop her car after striking the cyclist at the intersection of...
Police: Woman arrested for 7-Eleven robbery in Bethpage
Police say a woman was arrested for a robbery in Bethpage Friday morning.
Ex-Con Fugitive From NJ Caught With Guns, Drugs, Ammo Faces Lengthy Federal Prison Stretch
Cedric Lewis had been out of state prison all of two months when detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office learned that he'd armed himself with a rifle, two pistols and a pair of extended magazines while selling heroin and cocaine. With the heat on, the Bloomfield ex-con headed south....
NBC New York
2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home
A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
2 NYPD officers assaulted at Brooklyn subway station by man they were arresting: police
It all began when the suspect tried to jump a turnstile at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, police said.
NYPD officer, 27, arrested on SI for using fake plates to avoid tolls: officials
Officials arrested a 27-year-old NYPD officer on Staten Island early Thursday after he used an expired paper license plate in order to avoid paying tolls, according to the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office.
Passaic Officer Abandons Seriously Injured Female Passenger In Pre-Dawn DWI Crash: Prosecutor
An off-duty City of Passaic police officer was drunk when he crashed his car and took off on foot, leaving a seriously injured female companion from Clifton behind, authorities said following his arrest. Edgar Delgado, 31, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on a host of charges -- including...
Brooklyn Strong Armed Robbery Caught on Camera
NEW YORK, NY – A strong armed robbery in Brooklyn was captured on a delivery...
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
