2 sought for questioning in connection with alleged thefts from Home Depot on Staten Island

Detectives are investigating a spate of drug overdoses at a Midtown hotel that left two guests dead and a third hospitalized Saturday, police said. EMS was called to the Hyatt Grand Central New York, a four-star hotel on E. 42nd St. near Lexington Ave. about noon after the three guests were found unconscious. Two of the people died at the hotel, police said. A third was taken to a local ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO