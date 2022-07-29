'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment

www.columbiamissourian.com
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to help with Kentucky floods
Missouri Task Force 1 has been deployed to Kentucky to assist with record flooding. The task force, a division of Boone County Fire Protection District, was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with flooding in eastern Kentucky, according to a Facebook post Saturday.
MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MFA Oil Company says it has resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations. The sale of unleaded fuel at Break Time gas stations in the Mid-Missouri area have resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after the company says, a fuel mix-up caused them to The post MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesperson for MFA Oil Company said it resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations and sales of unleaded fuel resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after a fuel mix-up caused Break Time to partially shut down seven locations. An investigation revealed fuel The post Break Time resumes sales of unleaded fuel at seven Mid-Missouri locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How inflation, supply chain issues could affect fairgoers at Missouri State Fair
Two weeks from today, the 120th Missouri State Fair will kick off in Sedalia. But supply chain issues and the statewide drought are expected to take their toll on the 11-day event.
kjluradio.com
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience.
Columbia Missourian
Katy Trail to close Monday at I-70 Rocheport Bridge construction site
A portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as part of the reconstruction of the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge. The closure is needed because a contractor will be pouring the final drill shafts on the east side of the river, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia-based business is starting to resume the sale of unleaded fuel at some of its gas stations. MFA Oil Company, which owns Break Time gas stations, posted to Facebook on Thursday about the issues with the fuel. According to the company, workers learned late on Wednesday about a problem with unleaded The post Jefferson City Break Time location selling unleaded fuel again after diesel mix-up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: To relieve stress from a hectic life, try forest bathing
This is a tale of forest bathing and killer cells. How can you resist?. For those who might feel a little uneasy about what the practice of forest bathing demands, rest assured that no water is involved unless it is dew, and that, beyond your jacket, there is no removal of clothing in the woods. Rather, it is a personal deep-dive immersion in nature.
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980
A. Taylor Ray home in Daviess County, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The A. Taylor Ray House built in 1896 is amazing to look at as well as to study the details that make it amazing. This house is also known as the Tuggle House. This historic find is located in Gallatin, Missouri. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Columbia Missourian
MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, November 20, 1941 — July 26, 2022
MaryEllen Cullinan Sievert, 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2022. She was born November 20, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She embarked on a lifetime of learning, graduating from Emmanuel College with a B.A. in English and receiving her master’s degree from the University of Iowa and her Ph.D from the University of Missouri.
Out of state man dies in Upstate workplace accident
An out of state man is dead after a workplace accident in the Upstate. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a truck driver died after being hit, while walking in the parking lot of a terminal in Gaffney.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Columbia Missourian
Class of '23 cornerback McNeil commits to MU
Shamar McNeil Jr., a three-star cornerback in the Class of 2023, announced he is committing to Missouri via his Twitter account Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 product out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the first defensive back to commit to Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri’s class for next season. He is, however, the second corner out of Florida to commit to the Tigers in recent months, following LJ Hewitt who came to MU from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC and reclassified to this season’s class.
kjluradio.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County
One man is arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construct site in Cooper County. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
kmmo.com
BREAKING: ROOF OF BUILDING COLLAPSES
A building’s roof collapsed on Wednesday, July 27. According to Marshall City Administrator JD Kehrman, sometime late in the afternoon, one of the employees at the ambulance barn heard some bricks hit the ground, looked out and noticed part of the side of the roof of the building on the southeast corner of Arrow Street and English Avenue had collapsed.
Columbia Missourian
$80,000 worth of tools and equipment stolen from Rocheport Bridge site
A 36-year-old man was detained on Friday in relation to $80,000 worth of tools and equipment being stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site off of Interstate 70 on June 1. The investigation has led to several stolen items being located and recovered at several locations within Cooper and Howard...
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: 'Rage giving': Charities get a boost from current events
When anger over everything from the killing of unarmed people of color to new restrictions on access to abortion bubbles over, many Americans act on it. One avenue for someone who has gotten fed up with current events is to take part in protests, such as marching for gun reform in response to mass shootings.
