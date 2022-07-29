ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman fatally shot in neck among large group of people in West Philadelphia

By Tim Jimenez
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snsAq_0gxN3LSU00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a woman dead Thursday night. The victim had been with a large group of people when the shots rang out around 11 p.m. at 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Investigators said a real-time crime camera was rolling and captured a group of 10 to 15 people outside at the intersection.

“These individuals are standing very close to one another,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “It’s uncertain what they’re doing. But then suddenly, you see people start fleeing from the scene, and others actually tend to the victim who collapses.”

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Mary Fisher of Mantua, was shot in the neck, according to police. Medics arrived and took her to the hospital, where she died.

As police were investigating, they said they found three cellphones that were left behind. There was also an empty car with a door open and a bullet hole in it. Small said the car was captured on video going by the scene, but they are not sure if anyone in the car had a role in the shooting.

There was also a nearby house that Small said looked like it had been ransacked.

“There’s a lot of damage done to furniture. Flatsceeen TVs are broken. Furniture is overturned. There’s broken glass. So we believe there was some sort of disturbance or fight in that property,” Small said. “We believe it’s related. It’s part of the crime scene.”

No arrests have been made. Police did not say for sure that Fisher was the intended target. There was no indication of a motive.

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
