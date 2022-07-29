Rebekah Vardy Loses Wagatha Case Against Coleen Rooney

www.tyla.com
Coleen Rooney not seeking compensation after ‘Wagatha Christie’ verdict
Lawyer says client ‘glad it’s over’ as Rebekah Vardy faces considerable bill after high court judgment
Rebekah Vardy's £3m humiliation: Devastated WAG may be forced to sell her £2m Portuguese villa as judge rules she leaked stories about Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy may be forced to sell her family's beloved Portuguese villa after losing her 'Wagatha Christie' libel battle against Coleen Rooney and facing a multi-million-pound legal bill. Mrs Vardy was left red-faced yesterday after a High Court judge ruled that she had leaked stories about Mrs Rooney to The...
'WAGatha Christie' libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerged victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of an ex-teammate after a High Court judge agreed that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press.
Rebekah Vardy loss in libel case ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation – lawyer
Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.On Friday Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.Coad told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolute disaster for Rebekah Vardy. It couldn’t really be worse.“But of course, it’s made worse by the fact...
Coleen Rooney Victorious in ‘Wagatha Christie’ Court Battle
LONDON (AP) — In a legal showdown between soccer spouses that mixed celebrity, social media and amateur sleuthing, a judge has ruled whodunnit. Judge Karen Steyn on Friday cleared Coleen Rooney of libeling Rebekah Vardy by claiming that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.
