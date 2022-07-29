Alert Center: Ellenville man charged with hate crime after spray-painting tombstones

westchester.news12.com
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Walkway over the Hudson Group Ebike Ride Set for SundayChris CrossedHopewell Junction, NY
Flying Cat Music Returns to Phoenicia after two-year hiatusIMUPhoenicia, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple cars stolen in Rhinebeck; State police investigating
RHINEBECK – Multiple reports indicate that at least five vehicles were stolen in Rhinebeck over the weekend. The New York State Police are investigating. Sources have told Mid-Hudson News that several vehicles were stolen from residences on Route 308 as well as parking spots in apartment complexes in Rhinebeck between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two with gun detained in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
rocklanddaily.com
Two Men Shot with BB Gun in another Rockland Attack
For the fourth time this month, visibly frum residents of Rockland County have been attacked on a motzei Shabbos. The most recent attack happened last night at around 2:20 a.m. when two men were shot in the face by a BB gun at the corner of West Central and Decatur Avenue in Spring Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested after fight over gas pump
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Sydney Heidt, a 23-year-old Wappingers Falls resident, has been arrested after a July 22 fight at a Route 9 gas station. Heidt has been charged with the misdemeanors of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. State Police responded to the Gulf gas station on...
Man Threatens To 'Shoot Up' Hospital In Wawarsing Over Denied Visit, Police Say
A man from the region is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a hospital. Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies were called at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, July 28, with reports of several people attempting to enter a secure area at Ellenville Hospital in Wawarsing.
Police: Man found dead in Beacon last week was 39-year-old Wappingers resident
Police released new details from a death investigation after a body washed ashore in Beacon last week.
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
New York Police Arrest Alleged Serial Child Predator in Hudson Valley
New York State Police arrested an alleged serial child predator from the Hudson Valley. Police believe there are more victims. New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrested of an Orange County, New York man. The 31-year-old from Newburgh, New York is accused of sexually abusing a young girl and police are asking more victims to speak out. Troop F serves Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Sullivan and Greene counties.
Alert Center: Peekskill investigating reports of shots fired
Police launched an investigation on Main Street near Lapore Park.
yonkerstimes.com
Knife pulled during fight over gas pump line
On July 27, 2022, the New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks arrested Sydney E. Heidt, age 23, of Wappinger, for Menacing in the 2nd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, both class A misdemeanors. At approximately 2:00 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the...
ALERT: Recent Increase of Car Break-Ins in One Hudson Valley Area
Police are asking residents to make sure their car doors are locked and not leave anything valuable inside their vehicles. Everyone is very busy and always running around, so it's easy to forget to lock your car or leave something inside it. For some reason, car break-ins always seem to increase during the summer. Maybe people leave their car windows open more? Maybe they are in and out of their car more and forget to lock it? A local police department in the Hudson Valley is warning residents that there has been an increase in vehicle theft in one area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two women shot in Peekskill
PEEKSKILL – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night that resulted in two women being struck by bullets. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., possibly near Bohlmann Towers. EMS was summoned to the police department shortly after the shooting to treat two women who had been shot...
Argument at Ulster County Grocery Store Turns Violent, One Arrested
Most of us at one time or another have witnessed a fight break out in a random place, but have you ever seen one break out at a grocery store?. Personally, I've witnessed many fights in the Hudson Valley over the years, a few in bars, one on the side of the road, I've watched two women beat each other up in a Poughkeepsie parking lot last summer over a parking spot but I have never witnessed a fight at the grocery store. Have you?
29-Year-Old Newburgh Man Shot To Death, Police Say
A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was found shot to death after police responded to a Shotspotter activation. The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 in the area of Lake Drive. When officers responded to the activation, they found a...
fox5ny.com
Knife pulled during gas pump fight, state police say
NEW YORK - A person has been arrested after a dispute at a gas station in Dutchess County ended up in threats and a knife being drawn. According to the New York State Police, on July 27, troopers were sent to a Gulf gas station on Route 9 in the town of Wappinger after a 9-1-1 call of a fight in progress with a knife.
Eyewitness News
Mother strangled 3 children, hanged herself, Danbury police say
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the possible tornado while at Dennis Hill in Norfolk around 7pm. A possible tornado was spotted in Colebrook. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Channel 3 viewer, Justin Parizo, spotted the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh City Police investigate latest homicide
NEWBURGH – Police in Newburgh say a 29-year-old Newburgh man was gunned down just before midnight Thursday morning in the area of 177 Lake Drive. This was the city’s first homicide this year. The victim, whose name police did not release, was shot in the upper chest and...
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
Danbury Mom Accused Of Killing 3 Kids Had Been Cited For Providing Illegal Day Care
The Connecticut mother who allegedly killed her three children before hanging herself was recently cited twice by the state for providing illegal daycare services. The apparent triple murder-suicide in Fairfield County happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior Panjon, age 12, Joselyn Panjon, age...
Mid-Hudson News Network
No foul play in death of man found on Hudson River shoreline
BEACON – One week after a man was found dead along the Hudson River shoreline at Dennings Point in Beacon, city police have concluded their investigation. Police said the man, publicly identified only as a 39-year-old Wappinger resident, was not the victim of foul play. Investigators also said there...
