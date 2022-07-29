Alert Center: Ellenville man charged with hate crime after spray-painting tombstones

Police are asking residents to make sure their car doors are locked and not leave anything valuable inside their vehicles. Everyone is very busy and always running around, so it's easy to forget to lock your car or leave something inside it. For some reason, car break-ins always seem to increase during the summer. Maybe people leave their car windows open more? Maybe they are in and out of their car more and forget to lock it? A local police department in the Hudson Valley is warning residents that there has been an increase in vehicle theft in one area.

MONROE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO