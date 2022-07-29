Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA

mynbc15.com
Lonnie Jackson
2d ago
I’m wondering what they hiding why is the avoiding the public why lie that there where vendors outside but it was people with questions that need answers what is the board running from 🤔
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle asks Alabama AG if city can hire mayor’s brother as cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city has asked the Alabama Attorney General’s Office whether it can hire the mayor’s brother to be a police officer. The issue came up earlier this month, and the Citronelle City Council voted to pose a formal question to the Attorney General’s Office, which issues advisory opinions on state law to local government officials.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 Mobile council members offer alternate redistricting proposal
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a deadline looming to adjust the City Council’s district boundaries, three councilmen have offered an alternative proposal. The plan, sponsored by District 2 Councilman William Carroll, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, is close to a map proposed by a community coalition that opposes the proposal made by Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
WPMI
Weeks Bay land purchase protects 314 acres from Baldwin Co. development
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The impacts of growth remain major challenges in Baldwin County, but millions have been spent to preserve coastal land near Weeks Bay in Fairhope which could have ended up in a developer's hands. Farmland and forests in Baldwin County are dwindling, and new home...
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
WPMI
City making plans for the Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After years of deferred maintenance, the City of Mobile is working on some big plans for the aging civic center. The city says plans got put-on hold when they started using the arena as a COVID-19 response facility, but now they're anxious to move forward.
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: CPL Jerome Liston Collins
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor CPL Jerome Liston Collins who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Magnolia Springs. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
‘Bank jugging’ becoming a common trend in Baldwin Co.
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– On July 19, Spanish Fort Police were called to investigate after a resident’s car was broken into. The victim told police that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. As police investigated, they found the victim had been followed from a nearby bank after getting money out, to his home in […]
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Orange Beach School System receives $1 million for operating costs
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach City council approved $1 million for the newly formed Orange Beach School system, making it the second appropriation of funds in three months. In April, the council gave the school system $1 million for operating expenses. Orange Beach Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes explained how the funds are […]
WEAR
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point. Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m. Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single...
WPMI
Mobile Police close out Youth Violence Prevention Week
The Mobile Police Department is joining forces with the community to close out Youth Violence Prevention Week. Many gathered at Ladd Peebles Stadium for their back-to-school rally against gun violence. Bookbags filled with school supplies were handed out, along with vendors and live music for all to enjoy. "You know...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
utv44.com
Former Mobile doctor facing misconduct charges
A doctor once accused of sexual misconduct at his former practice in Mobile-- is now facing a lawsuit over similar allegations in North Alabama. A woman is seeking compensation against Dr. Oscar lmeida and his former employer in Madison County. According to the lawsuit the woman went to the clinic...
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Elberta man grateful after near-death vibrio experience, warns others
Like most folks who live in Baldwin County, Beau Cook from Elberta loved the water and all it brings. But, that water almost killed him when he contracted vibrio-vulnificous.
Comments / 4