Northwest Arkansas crews on standby as rain falls

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - It happened again. On Tuesday, a semi-truck with an oversized load pulled down a power line over U.S. 65, southeast of Harrison. It’s the second incident on the stretch of road through Bellefonte in four months. The first incident took place on March 28 for the same reason. Both instances led to extended traffic slowdowns as crews worked to repair the lines.

HARRISON, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO