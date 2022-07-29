Northwest Arkansas crews on standby as rain falls

www.4029tv.com
KHBS
Power outages reported in Benton County Saturday
Some power outages were reported in Benton County Saturday morning as a Flash Flood Warning was in effect. At one point, SWEPCO was reporting 138 outages in Johnson but power has since been restored. As of 6pm, 3 customers in Benton County are without power and 11 in Carroll County.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lingering rain chances to start the week
TONIGHT: A few showers will linger overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s overnight. TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, however much of the day will remain dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
KHBS
Arkansas school safety commission report to come out Monday
ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission has met seven times following the horrific Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. Steve McCraw, the Texas director of public safety, said “terrible decisions” were made that day. “There's compelling evidence that...
USDA: 12 Arkansas counties impacted as disaster areas due to drought
Twelve counties eligible for aid due to drought disaster.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas farmer thankful for rain
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are rejoicing after the area received up to two and a half inches of rain throughout Thursday. While the rain isn’t enough to end the severe drought, it is a welcomed sight for Greg Gill. Gill farms peanuts, rice, corn,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Rain, cooler temperatures coming to much of Arkansas
Most of Arkansas can expect a much-needed break from the extreme heat for the next few days. Following weeks of triple-digit high temperatures, conditions are expected to cool off with highs in the mid-80s in central Arkansas this weekend. Meteorologist Colby Pope with the National Weather Service says rain is...
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
KYTV
HAPPENED AGAIN: Oversized truck pulls power line down on U.S. 65 in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - It happened again. On Tuesday, a semi-truck with an oversized load pulled down a power line over U.S. 65, southeast of Harrison. It’s the second incident on the stretch of road through Bellefonte in four months. The first incident took place on March 28 for the same reason. Both instances led to extended traffic slowdowns as crews worked to repair the lines.
Kait 8
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
News On 6
Showers, Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Parts Of Green Country
Some much-needed rain fell across parts of Green Country on Wednesday bringing heavy winds, hail and lightening with it. Some power lines near the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor were damaged. GRDA's crews were out there making repairs on Wednesday evenign. The storms also damaged some trees in Jenks along...
KTLO
Local native, former highway commissioner Bobby Hopper has died
Bobby Hopper (Photo courtesy of KFSM-TV) A man born in Cotter, who later became the longest serving highway commissioner in Arkansas, has died. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, family members of Bobby Hopper of Springdale say he died Friday. Hopper was appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission in 1983 by...
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
classiccountry1070.com
Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas
Damage is reported in north central Kansas after strong thunderstorms brought high winds to the area early Thursday. The winds brought down trees and power lines in Minneapolis, in Ottawa County, with damage reported to homes and outbuildings. Power was knocked out to the community and some streets were impassable because of downed trees. No injuries were reported.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated showers & thunderstorms this afternoon
Upper 90s and right up to 100° this afternoon in Little Rock with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. And heat index values will be 105° and higher so there is a heat advisory. Higher rain chance start Thursday, but Friday and Saturday will likely be...
Fayetteville celebrates opening of new fire station
The City of Fayetteville will be holding a grand-opening celebration Friday, Aug. 5 of a new fire station located on School Avenue.
