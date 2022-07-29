MTM On The Road: After 26 Depot Prepares for 8th Annual Music Fest

One restaurant in Cadillac is dedicated to serving more than just food.

After 26 Depot is serving up opportunity too. The nonprofit has employed adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities since 2013. In Michigan, these individuals can no longer attend public schools once they turn 26. The restaurant’s main purpose is giving these individuals a place to work and belong, when some are suddenly left struggling with what to do next.

This Saturday, they’re hosting their 8th Annual Music Fest!

Local artists will perform from 3-9 p.m. at the Cadillac City Park and Pavilion.

Our On The Road Crew, Lauren and Tyler, give us a look at some of the talent we’ll see on Saturday.