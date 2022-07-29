South Carolina AirBnb operator accused of secretly recording people for more than 20 years

www.wjcl.com
Related
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
counton2.com
Authorities file legal documents to seize ‘Doc’ Antle’s Horry County property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have started the process of seizing a piece of property owned by Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle as he faces charges in South Carolina and Virginia, according to documents filed Thursday in the Fifteenth Circuit Court. The asset is a...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
South Carolina: Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina officer, suspect exchange gunfire in apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities have taken a man originally described as a suspicious person into custody after he allegedly opened fire on a South Carolina police officer on Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shaw Street in Greenville - the Stratham Place...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WJCL
Sheriff: South Carolina daycare worker seen in security video abusing children
A daycare worker in South Carolina is facing charges after investigators say she was seen on video pushing and striking children and pulling the hair of an infant. Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, is charged with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to arrest warrants.
WIS-TV
Sunday shooting under investigation in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Sunday afternoon has the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) investigating. RCSD said deputies were at the scene in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Dr. at around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. One person was reported injured with a gunshot wound to...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
The Post and Courier
Do defendants like Alex Murdaugh get the death penalty? SC will soon find out.
COLUMBIA — Attorney General Alan Wilson will soon make one of the defining decisions of his 12 years as South Carolina’s top prosecutor: whether to seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Hampton County attorney charged with killing his wife and son last June. It won’t...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
WYFF4.com
Greenville homeless people attacked on video, sheriff's office says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video Thursday that showed what they called "multiple extremely disturbing videos of brutal attacks on local homeless people." Four people have been charged in the case and one more is expected to be charged, according to the Greenville County...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
WNCT
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New details have come out about the hours leading up to a plane’s emergency landing in North Carolina and the co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit and fatal fall. At around 3:20 p.m. Friday, a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International...
Victim stabbed in face at Spartanburg convenience store
One person was stabbed in the face Friday afternoon at a convenience store in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Officer investigating attack at gas station
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Greenville City Police Chief addresses officer involved shooting
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. OSHA investigating after workplace death. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Cherokee...
Comments / 11