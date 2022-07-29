Tracking technology helps find missing child in Wood County

www.wxpr.org
Related
WSAW
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is looking for a runaway teenager considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post by the department, 17-year-old Morgan Torrens left home Tuesday, July 26. She was last seen that day near Marathon Park in Wausau. Torrens has a history of...
WSAW
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a year after the death of a 6-year-old boy in Wood County, the Wood County District Attorney said his office will not press charges. On March 8, 2021, Tyson Hoffman was killed by his school bus in Auburndale. According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 6-year-old Tyson never made it on the bus. Instead, when the bus started driving away he became “affixed” to the front of the bus. The report goes on to say Tyson went under the bus 250 yards from their driveway and was struck by the rear passenger side wheels of the bus, killing him. An eye witness, parked behind the bus, called in the incident and told first responders what they saw. The report said the bus finished its bus route and made it to its final destination, the school.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16. 37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.
947jackfm.com
Indiana Man Arrested For Stalking A Portage County Woman
PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A now-former swim coach at a suburban Indianapolis high school is looking at stalking charges in Wisconsin for traveling there to meet a woman who he follows online. Investigators say 45-year-old Matthew Papachronis paid a child five dollars to deliver a note to the young...
WSAW
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence. Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier. Court documents state...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
waupacanow.com
Sheriff needs to be honest
A sheriff must be honest enough to admit his mistakes and strong enough to correct them. Tim Wilz is neither. Our circuit court found that Sheriff Wilz’s office made a mistake by altering a police report connected to an illegal search. The judge said “[t]here could be lots of...
947jackfm.com
Watch The Skies For Crashing Chinese Rocket
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — Debris from a 25-ton Chinese rocket is expected to crash down on the Earth sometime this weekend. Researchers are not quite sure where it will land, though they suspect it’ll be sometime early Sunday. The Chinese Long March 5B is ten stories tall and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin trooper injured after semi hits cruiser
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser is totaled after being hit by a semi during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. According to a post on the WI State Patrol’s Facebook, the cruiser was hit around midnight along I-94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.
wearegreenbay.com
City of Waupaca warns residents of the risks of ‘bill payment’ apps
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca is warning residents against using any ‘online services’ to pay their utility bills. Officials say that one of the services that at first glance, appears to be endorsed by the City of Waupaca is DOXO. Services like these can sometimes charge extra fees or delay the time in which the city receives the payment, resulting in a late payment fee or disconnection due to non-payment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
Supporters for embattled Line 5 gather in Mosinee
A group of local citizens, elected officials, labor leaders and tribal members gathered at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434, a United Association Local union, office in Mosinee on Wednesday to show their support for the $450 million proposed Line 5 relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron Counties. The...
WSAW
Wausau mayor hosts meet and greet for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made his way to Wausau on Saturday. Barnes met with Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau for a meet and greet event. Mandela Barnes is the front runner in the senate race after 3 other candidates dropped out this week. Barnes was sure...
waupacanow.com
Waupaca School Board member resigns
Mark Polebitski resigned from the Waupaca School Board on July 12. He and his wife Mary plan to move to Platteville. Their son Austin teaches environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Hired as a second year teacher to initiate the Computer Science Department at Waupaca High School, Polebitski and...
spmetrowire.com
Families enjoy soft launch of Plover’s new splash pad
The Outdoor Business Expo will feature local businesses, products, and free samples, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate Plover will hold its customary Veteran’s Tribute at 11 a.m. At that time, Plover VFW Post 10262 will lead a tribute to veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces or are still listed as Missing In Action as a result of war.
SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point prepares to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Wisconsin's golf boom shows no signs of slowing down, and now SentryWorld in Stevens Point is already preparing for the U.S. Senior Open.
Comments / 0