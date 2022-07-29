Ashwaubenon Man Arrested in Handyman Fraud Scheme

www.seehafernews.com
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - July 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Contractor fraud case under investigation in Ashwaubenon
Authorities have released information in the event the suspect has victimized additional people in Ashwaubenon. Victims should contact their local law enforcement agency.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Warning of Dangers Related to Orbeez Guns
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Oshkosh Police are warning of the dangers of fake guns. Oshkosh Police have investigated 38 incidents so far this year involving Orbeez guns. The Orbeez Guns are plastic air soft facsimile weapons that use water-filled projectiles. Some of these Orbeez closely resemble real firearms, such as hand guns and rifles.
seehafernews.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Appleton Police Officer Not Competent To Stand Trial
An Outagamie County judge has ruled the man accused of stabbing an Appleton police officer two years ago isn’t competent to stand trial. Troy VanGrinsven is currently being treated at a mental health facility following a separate, civil commitment. VanGrinsven is accused of attacking two officers outside Appleton police...
wearegreenbay.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac on Friday night, shell casings found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the area of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street on Friday evening after receiving reports of gunshots. According to a release, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 29, when officers arrived at the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Keisha A. Beasley, 24, Milwaukee, conspire to deliver amphetamine and manufacture/ deliver amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as determined necessary by the Department’s process; 2) Complete adult and teen challenge program presently in; 3) Repay buy money of $1,700.00; $300.00 of it joint and several with Travis Sonnamen; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample; 10) Eight (8) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion and upon order of the Court. Count 1 – Court will approve Deferred Judgment Agreement when presented with it.
seehafernews.com
Outagamie County Authorities Seize 16 Pounds of Methamphetamine
There was a major drug bust in Outagamie County this week. Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved with the seizure of 16 pounds of Methamphetamine Wednesday in Appleton and Grand Chute. Arrest warrants were issued as a part of an ongoing investigation, which resulted in the arrests of several individuals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; mother, daughter sentenced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan mother and daughter have now both been sentenced after they were charged with helping the accused gunman in a 2021 fatal shooting. Sandra Love, 36, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shots fired incident
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street around 10:16 P.M. Friday night following reports of gunshots in the area. Police investigating the area found shell casings on the 400 block of Thomas Street. Witnesses describe a lightly colored...
seehafernews.com
Man Accused of Killing His Children in Kaukauna Claims Another Man is Responsible
The man who is accused of killing his children in Kaukauna is maintaining his innocence. Matthew Beyer of Manitowoc is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer on February 17th, 2020, as well as charges related to an escape attempt later that year.
WBAY Green Bay
Two children hurt by apparent drive-by shooting with gel gun
Eye doctors seeing injuries from gel guns.
wtaq.com
Sheriff Speaks Out on Fox River Hit and Run Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat,...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 15lbs of meth and cocaine seized in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several search warrants lead to over 15 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine being seized across Outagamie County on Wednesday. According to a release, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) and Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation served six search warrants in the City of Appleton and the Town of Grand Chute.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Pizzeria Owner Sentenced to Federal Prison
A pizzeria owner from Appleton will be spending some time in federal prison. Paul VanderLindin, who owned Muncheez Pizzeria, was sentenced to spend six months in prison as a part of a plea deal in which he also pleaded guilty to charges of Filing False Individual Tax Returns and Failing to Collect, Account for, and Pay Over Payroll Taxes.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Man Who Described Himself as the “Next Mass Shooter” Seeks Insanity Plea
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The defense for a man who described himself as the “next mass shooter” plans to pursue an insanity defense in the federal case against him, court records show. However, the attorney for Whittier Ives has also withdrawn his request for a competency...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man accused of punching nurse is charged under new state law
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in the Brown County Jail accused of assaulting a health care worker as they were treating him. Timothy Bereta, 31, is charged with battery to emergency medical care provider and disorderly conduct. He has an enhancement to both charges stating that he’s a repeat-offender, according to court records.
whbl.com
New Holstein Man Dies, Sheboygan Driver in Crash is Identified and Awaiting Charges
A 48-year-old man has died, and the Sheboygan woman driving the car in which he was riding has been identified. 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan is awaiting formal charges in Calumet County as the accident investigation continues. The Calumet County Sheriff said that Hall’s car left County Highway”A” north of...
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Owners Start GoFundMe to Help Their Employees Following Fire
The outpouring of support the Manitowoc community has shown Luisa and Austin Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s Bakery, is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple who has owned the iconic bakery since 2019 spoke with WOMT News and voiced their appreciation for everyone that has reached out. Austin said...
wtaq.com
Staff Shortages Lead to Talks About Closing Brown County’s Juvenile Detention Center
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing issues are affecting businesses all around — and now Brown County’s jail facilities are also being impacted. Earlier this month, the Brown County Safety Committee discussed several issues, including jail staffing shortages. According to minutes from the July 11 meeting, Brown...
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Crews clear scene of grass fire in Kewaunee Co.
AHNAPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hours after an active grass fire was first reported in Kewaunee County, officials have confirmed that the incident has been resolved and fire units are clearing the area. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the Saturday afternoon grass fire near the area of CTH...
