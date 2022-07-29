Brewers Could Be Looking To Add 1B Josh Bell From Washington Nationals

www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently revealed the alleged final suitors for the 23-year-old phenom. Nightengale listed the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the “final 4” teams with “aggressive offers entering […] The post Juan Soto’s ‘final 4’ trade suitors, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Angels set high asking price for Shohei Ohtani trade, 3 potential landing spots
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is suddenly being floated in MLB trade rumors as his team plummets down the
MLB・
Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres, Pirates scouting Minnesota Twins prospects; 2 trades to address pitching
The Minnesota Twins are a team teetering on the brink of contention, but their pitching staff continues to be the
Mariners: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Seattle
As was the case last season, the Seattle Mariners face quite an intriguing MLB trade deadline in the coming days. Ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto opted for low-risk, high-reward moves in an effort to provide his team with one last push to clinch a wild-card spot in the […] The post Mariners: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React
Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
Frankie Montas trade market down to 3 teams
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas is now the best player available at his position after the Cincinnati Reds dealt
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Brewers president of baseball ops David Stearns on trade potential: 'We are very comfortable'
The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is quickly approaching. There has already been one major trade, with the New York Yankees acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for prospects. However, there are still several big names swirling around the rumor mill, namely Josh Bell and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Curt Hogg recently interviewed David Stearns, asking about what the Brewers may (or may not) do at the trade deadline.
Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock
Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest […] The post Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs trade minors shortstop Machado to Giants
The Cubs and Giants made a trade ahead of their series finale Sunday in San Francisco. The Cubs are sending Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to San Francisco for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal last offseason. He's hitting...
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player
The Chicago White Sox have endured a mediocre season. However, they are still in the AL Central division race. Despite rumors of selling ahead of the deadline, Chicago decided to hold onto their stars and pursue a division win in 2022. And Chicago is looking to upgrade right away. The White Sox are reportedly interested […] The post White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
Reds, Orioles go at it again after feisty finish
After a tense ending to the series opener on Friday, the visiting Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds continue their interleague
Yardbarker
Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants
Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense
The Tampa Bay Rays have made a move to bolster their offense ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. Robert Murray of Fansided reports that the Rays have agreed to a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder David Peralta. Tampa Bay catcher Christian Cerda is headed to the Diamondbacks in the deal, per […] The post Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0