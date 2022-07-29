Kelis Net Worth: The Rise of This American Singer – Check out Now

www.pelhamplus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
AOL Corp
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood surprises crowd at Guns N' Roses concert, belts out 'Sweet Child O' Mine'
Guns N’ Roses invited a very special guest to join them on stage during their set at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday night. The legendary rock band surprised the crowd when they brought out Carrie Underwood to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” two of their biggest hits.
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Michael Henderson, Pioneering Singer And Bassist, Dead At 71
Renowned jazz bassist and R&B singer, Michael Henderson, has died at 71 on Tuesday, July 19, in his home in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page. Though a cause of death was not mentioned, the statement did note that he passed away peacefully. He was reportedly admitted to Emory University Hospital two weeks ago for an undisclosed illness.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Lollapalooza 2022: Black Coffee Predicted the South African Musical Takeover
Black Coffee is here to prove that dance music is spiritual. In 2009, the South African DJ’s breakthrough release Home Brewed showcased the expansive community feeling shared by gospel, house, and the music of his country. Today, he’s full speed ahead on sharing that musical breadth. Ahead of his Lollapalooza performance, he sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about the past, present, and future of dance music in the latest episode of The Green Room.
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar and the Circle announce new album, Crazy Times, and share the hard-rocking title track
Produced by Dave Cobb in Nashville’s legendary RCA Studio A, and also featuring the Red Rocker’s fellow Van Halen alum Michael Anthony on bass, Crazy Times is out September 30. No one can accuse Sammy Hagar of lacking a sense of occasion. As the one time master of...
Stereogum
The Rising Turns 20
It’s hard to believe now, but there was a period when Bruce Springsteen was still quite famous, but also deeply uncool. After achieving mega-stardom in the mid-’80s, Springsteen set about almost willfully dismantling it. He followed the blockbuster Born In The U.S.A. with the more personal, mature Tunnel Of Love. He dismissed the beloved E Street band and disembarked on a whole new life.
Madonna refuses to sell her music catalog because ‘ownership is everything’
Turns out, she really is a Material Girl. Madonna revealed she won’t be joining the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake, and Bob Dylan in selling their music catalogs in exchange for big bucks. “They’re my songs. Ownership is everything isn’t it?” the multi-Grammy Award winner told Variety. “I mean, that’s why [manager Guy Oseary is] buying [NFTs].” The 63-year-old singer, who is widely recognized as the “Queen of Pop,” suggested there’s no amount of cash large enough for her catalog to be handed off. In fact, she’s only interested in expanding her catalog. The “Like a Prayer” hitmaker said she’s searching for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Former Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton releases debut single Does It Work For You
After withdrawing from music for almost 50 years, the former Captain Beefheart guitarist will release his debut solo album The Fantasy Of Reality in August
guitar.com
Metallica finally release a music video for Master of Puppets after 36 years
Metallica have finally released a video to accompany their iconic track Master of Puppets, 36 years after the song was released. The band have unveiled a new lyric video to accompany Master of Puppets, featuring crosses, flying guitars, and of course, puppet strings. The video was animated by UK design...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Shiflett Wonders If We’ve All Been Had in New Song ‘Long, Long Year’
Click here to read the full article. “Ya ever feel like we’ve been had?” Chris Shiflett sings in his new song “Long, Long Year,” an opening lyric that calls to mind Johnny Rotten’s famous query: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?” But “Long, Long Year” delivers — the mid-tempo ballad is another satisfying slice of country-rock from Shiflett, the Foo Fighters guitarist and alt-country songwriter. Recorded in Nashville with an all-star band of pros like the Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence, steel player Luke Schneider, and mandolin ace Sierra Hull, “Long, Long Year” is less a lament of a rough 365...
U.S. Girls Share Video for New Song “So Typically Now”: Watch
U.S. Girls have shared the video for their new single “So Typically Now.” Check out the Meg Remy–directed video for “So Typically Now,” featuring backup vocals from Kyle Kidd, below. Since releasing their 2020 LP Heavy Light—which was shortlisted for that year’s Polaris Music Prize—U.S....
Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54
Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29. My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an...
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Comments / 0