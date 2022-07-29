Last call for artists for ‘Generations’

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
Antelope Valley Press
Backpack giveaway part of CommUNITY event
LANCASTER — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host a community event that includes a backpack giveaway with a fashion show, youth activities, games, live music and community resources at Sol Plaza in Lancaster. The event, hosted by Big Mike Rob, is scheduled from 1 to 5...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster to celebrate National Night Out
LANCASTER — Lancaster will hold this year’s National Night Out, Thursday, in conjunction with the BLVD Market. The free event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be a dunk tank for charity and bike giveaways.
Antelope Valley Press
Abortion rights protest at art museum blocks traffic; three arrested
LOS ANGELES — Three people were arrested for vandalism at an abortion rights protest where two protesters chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, authorities said, Friday. The RiseUp4AbortionRights demonstration at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around...
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Antelope Valley Press
Inmate groups donate stuffed dogs
LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, also known as CCAV, has a stock of hundreds of cuddly stuffed dogs to help comfort children in its programs, thanks to a donation from inmate organizations at California State Prison Los Angeles County in Lancaster. The men who...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
foxla.com
'It's surreal!' Couple over the moon after proposal on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A local couple is elated after getting engaged on the newly reopened Sixth Street Bridge. The viaduct opened on July 9, connecting Boyle Heights to the downtown arts district, and Joan Zamora and Ray Peña went to the bridge the day after, on July 10. "I've...
Finding Overlooked Midcentury Beauty in South L.A.
Jerald Cooper’s career began in music, managing artists like Young Guru (Jay-Z’s audio engineer) and Ama Lou, a British R&B singer-songwriter whom he eventually signed to Interscope. But after years of working in music production and creative direction for artists, Cincinnati-born Cooper was feeling burnt out creatively, until a stroll in his native Midwest neighborhood sparked an idea. Frustrated by circular conversations about gentrification with no clear solutions offered, Cooper realized that many people in his community didn’t even know the architectural significance of the buildings around them. “You want to save the hood, but what are the basic things that...
ucla.edu
Crenshaw Project Stresses Community Voice
Urban Planning chair Chris Tilly and three graduate students appeared on the radio program “Everything Co-Op” to share their experiences working with residents of Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District on a community development strategy. As part of the UCLA Urban Planning Community Collaborative, the master’s students partnered with Crenshaw residents to research and report on their top priorities. “Their No. 1 concern was increasing community control and Black self-determination, Black sovereignty, over a predominantly Black community,” Tilly said. In a conversation that touched on gentrification, environmental equity, food and housing insecurity, and the creation of high-quality jobs, Tilly and students Eliza Jane Franklin, Geoff Gusoff and Ernest Johnson stressed the importance of letting community members lead. During the collaboration, the students learned about cooperatives, affordable housing, community land trusts and other resources, Tilly said, but “the most important thing that students should be learning in this kind of project is how to work with people in the community.”
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
NBC Los Angeles
A Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut Is Rocking the Original Randy's
The thrill of a well-loved SoCal institution paying a photo-fun and flavorful homage to another major source of local pride is a real one, but it isn't something that occurs as often as we'd like. But as July 2022 ends Randy's Donuts is serving its celebrated sweets with a side...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Antelope Valley Press
Composting workshop to be provided by PWD
PALMDALE — Residents are invited to come out and learn more about home composting, on Tuesday, in a workshop provided by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale. The free workshop is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active...
Antelope Valley Press
Judge: Pomona PD members can take retaliation suit to trial
LOS ANGELES — Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
point2homes.com
1050 S Grand Ave 609, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90015
Don't miss the opportunity to own the best 2 BED/ 2 BATH CORNER unit with HIGH CEILING and separate STORAGE (in the basement) at Ten50, DTLA's newest luxury high-rise condo located in the desirable South Park District! This unit has direct access to the luxury amenity deck which includes a swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ and gym, it is one of 5 non penthouse units with HIGH CEILINGS (approx. 12 ft) with UPGRADED waterproof and scratch resistant LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. This unit has NO CONNECTING WALLS to other units. This unit comes with 2 PARKING SPACES assigned in addition to 13 GUEST PARKING spaces (include 2 handicap guest spaces) in the building. This unit is SMART HOME ENABLED, with motor shades and lighting that can be controlled by voice or app. The elegant hallway from the front door leads to the second bedroom, which is equipped with an oversized window with city view and a large walk-in custom closet. Next to the second bedroom is a full bathroom. Across from the bathroom is a space-efficient closet housing the washer/dryer and shelving storage. Further into the unit is the master suite with upgraded walk in closet and attached bath equipped with a generously-sized standing shower and dual sink vanity. The core of the unit is the spacious open living room, kitchen, and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with Carrera marble countertop, backsplash and island that doubles as counter seating for your guests. Other premium fixtures include lacquer-finished Domus & Domus Italian cabinetry, Bertazzoni induction cooktop, Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch panelized dishwasher, and stainless-steel oven. The LARGE DINING area is a rarity among two bedroom units in this building. Oversized windows throughout the unit afford panoramic views and abundant natural light to fully experience Downtown LA. The building has resort-style amenities including a large 6th-floor outdoor terrace that consists of a sundeck with pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, pool table, and lounge chairs. Within the 6th-floor you will find other luxuries such as a spacious clubhouse, large gym, and screening room. The lobby and elevators are monitored by 24-hour concierge and overnight security. Ten50 is located within walking distance to most major banks, South Park Commons, Grand Hope Park, South Park Pharmacy & Grocery, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Hygge Bakery, Prank Bar, The Palm, Mastro's, Capital Grille, new and trendy Proper and Hoxton Hotels, Healthy Spot, Crypto Arena, LA Live, Regal 4D theaters, Fig and 7th, and so much more!
invisiblepeople.tv
WATCH the Horrible Reality of Los Angeles’s Homeless Sweeps
This video is personal. Through USC’s Street Medicine team, we met Monica, who lost both of her legs three months ago. You can watch her video here. While trying to connect with Monica, we learned from one of her friends that sanitation workers would sweep the area the next day.
Antelope Valley Press
Ports delay fines for idling containers again
LOS ANGELES — The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Friday, postponed the implementation of a fee on companies whose import containers linger at marine terminals for another four weeks. The assessment would now take place, if necessary, on Aug. 26.
