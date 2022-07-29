Texas Tech football alums: T.J. Vasher has golden opportunity in Cowboys’ camp

wreckemred.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry Lease
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!
T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!. The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ditching Chik-fil-A is bad news for rest of NFL
Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better. Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that...
Cowboys Hosted Former First-Round Pass Rusher For Workout
In addition to hosting practice this Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys brought in pass rusher Takk McKinley for a workout. McKinley played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for McKinley, last season was cut short due to a torn Achilles....
Cardinals Reportedly Sign Former Cowboys Defensive Lineman
The Arizona Cardinals are bolstering their roster for the remainder of training camp, signing former Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that it's a one-year deal for Woods. Woods, 29, started his career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie out...
5 Texas high school baseball players named on Perfect Game’s All-American Classic roster
The 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic rosters have been announced and the Lone Star State, to no surprise, is heavily represented. The classic is featuring 61 of the best high school-aged baseball players in the country in Arizona on Sunday, August 28.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams
An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
FOX Sports
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
CBS Sports
Here's how the Cowboys have built team chemistry under Mike McCarthy
OXNARD, Calif. — Mike McCarthy finally started getting to know Dak Prescott over iced tea two years ago. He had become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in January 2020 and two months later the world stopped. He couldn't get his team on the field together to actually train until July. Four-and-a-half games into being one of the most high-octane offenses in the league, Prescott suffers a season-ending ankle injury and all hope for the year is dashed.
Joyce Edwards named USA TODAY HSSA Girls Rising Star of the Year
Joyce Edwards of Camden, South Carolina, was named 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Rising Star of the Year during the July 31 broadcast.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp
The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper. There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL. So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of...
Jalen Brunson gets real on potential ‘bad blood’ with Mavs after Knicks move
While some Dallas Mavericks fans may not be too happy with Jalen Brunson’s decision to leave and join the New York Knicks, the same cannot be said of the Mavs organization. Brunson believes there is no bad blood between him and the franchise, adding that he has nothing but love and appreciation for the team. After all, he really enjoyed his time in Dallas and thought he would spend the rest of his NBA career there.
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0