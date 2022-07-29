Texas Tech football alums: T.J. Vasher has golden opportunity in Cowboys’ camp

While some Dallas Mavericks fans may not be too happy with Jalen Brunson’s decision to leave and join the New York Knicks, the same cannot be said of the Mavs organization. Brunson believes there is no bad blood between him and the franchise, adding that he has nothing but love and appreciation for the team. After all, he really enjoyed his time in Dallas and thought he would spend the rest of his NBA career there.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO