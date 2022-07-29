Create smooth professional videos with the Q09 phone camera gimbal $55

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
Nothing Phone 1 gets durability tested (Video)
The new Nothing Phone 1 smartphone was launched last month, the handset comes with an interesting design with a range of LEDs on the rear. The LEDs on the rear of the handset are used for notifications and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Airvida E1 wearable air purifier and noise cancelling earphones
A unique combination of a wearable air purifier and noise cancelling earphones has been launched by ible has this week in the form of the Airvida E1. Weighing only 42 grams and is comfortable to wear for hours, the battery life can last more than 8 hours when turning on air, purifying, and earphone functions and without music playing music the battery life is extended to more than 30 hours.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
DIY Photography
Nikon reaffirms commitment to DSLRs by releasing new firmware update for 9-year-old Nikon D7100
So, this came out of nowhere, and it’s highly unlikely to be a response to recent reports of Nikon’s withdrawal from the DSLR market, but the coincidental timing was too much of an opportunity to pass up. Nikon has released a new V1.05 firmware for 2013’s Nikon D7100 DSLR. It’s not a massive update by any means but it is a simple (and single) change that will make some D7100 owners quite happy.
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s upcoming foldables Unpacked teaser video leaks online
Samsung’s next Unpacked event kicks off on Aug 10. We know that because of leaks from @evleaks, and now he’s back with a juicer leak: full marketing renders of Samsung’s upcoming foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are pictured in every color...
IN THIS ARTICLE
watchOS 9 Beta 4 in action (Video)
Last week Apple released a number of new betas, this includes watchOS 9 beta 4, iOS 16 beta 4, iPadOS 16 beta 4, and more. We have already had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 4 and now we get to find out more information about the watchOS 9 beta 4.
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
makeuseof.com
How to Customize Fujifilm Camera Profiles
Fujifilm cameras are well-known for their excellent colors and image quality, and owning one of its models is a wise option—regardless of your skill level. One of the best things about Fujifilm cameras is that you can easily customize how your images look. If you’ve never tried to customize...
DIY Photography
This ESP32-based DIY camera slider offers multi-axis motion control over wifi
There are as many different camera sliders out there on the market as there are cameras. If not more so and you can spend an absolute fortune getting every possible feature you could think of. But nothing beats building your own, and this DIY camera slider from Sasa Karanovic is probably one of the more compact and feature-packed builds we’ve seen here on DIYP because it supports multiple axes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Touchscreen 1600x magnification microscope lets you explore a hidden world
If you would like to explore the world that is normally hidden around you viewing specimens and more using a 9 inch touchscreen display you may be interested in a new microscope offering 4K, 1600x magnification in a compact desktop format. The microscope can be connected to your laptop, tablet...
How To Turn Off Noise Reduction On Your TV
Noise reduction doesn't necessarily sound like a bad thing to have turned on when you're using your television. However, there is only one instance where using the noise reduction setting would actually be of benefit: when you are viewing low-resolution videos on a TV that can handle better quality. When a TV like this tries to convert low-quality video, it can cause some noise in the image to occur. Turning on noise reduction can be a good idea in this case to improve the image quality.
Xplora XGO3 smartwatch for kids from £139.99
Norwegian smartwatch company Xplora has this week launched a new smartwatch for kids making it available in the United Kingdom in the form of the XGO3. The latest generation smartwatch has been specifically designed for children and builds on the previous XGO2 generation watches. Now offering a longer battery life, improved camera and improved water resistance, together with a more streamlined lightweight design, the XGO3 watch is available in five vibrant colors, orange, green, pink, black and blue.
iOS 16 wallpaper modes hint at iPhone 14's always-on screen
Why it matters: Rumors of the iPhone finally incorporating always-on screen technology have floated about for a while. Recent information from the iOS 16 beta lends those rumors more credence than ever. The latest proof originates in something people might not think about much — wallpapers. Data 9to5Mac found...
REDMAGIC 7S Pro phone designed for gaming
If you enjoy mobile gaming then you will be pleased to know that the REDMAGIC 7S Pro phone specifically created for mobile gaming enjoyment is now launching worldwide with prices starting from $729 with the Supernova model equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If your budget will stretch the Mercury model offers 512 GB storage model is also available with 18 GB of RAM.
Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider helps focus and more
If you enjoy using fidget spinners and other handheld gadgets to help you focus, you might be interested in the new titanium fidget gadget created by 3A Production. Returning to Kickstarter for a 4th time their new Ti Slider Plates Titanium fidget slider is compact and customizable, providing a tactile EDC focus tool With five unique colors to choose from : silver, blue, brown, gold and gasoline.
Increase your productivity with the Geminos stacking screens
If you are looking for a convenient way to increase your productivity when using a computer or digital device. You may be interested in the new way to increase the size of your desktop using the unique Geminos stacking screens. Created by Mobile Pixels the Geminos consists of 2 x...
PC Magazine
Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Review
Whether you want to set up a trail cam or monitor a remote vacation house, the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera ($249.99) can help. This pricey wireless camera offers both a Wi-Fi radio for connecting to your local router, as well as a cellular radio for locations where Wi-Fi isn't an option. This, combined with support for voice commands, numerous third-party integrations, intelligent alerts, and flexible storage options, make the Arlo Go 2 more versatile than much of the competition and earn it our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0