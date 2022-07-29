USD Law School Ready to Welcome Students

The birds are doing it again! Yep, the Sioux Falls Canaries are changing their name yet again, but it's only for one night. On Friday night (July 29), the Canaries will be known as the "Sioux Falls Dudes." As in "The Dude" from the 1998 cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski" starring Jeff Bridges.

