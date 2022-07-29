USD Law School Ready to Welcome Students

wnax.com
kiwaradio.com
First Northwestern College Physician Assistant Students To Graduate Next Month
Orange City, Iowa — The first group of students in Northwestern College’s physician assistant studies program will graduate next month, and it’s being hailed as a milestone for the institution. Master’s degrees will be awarded to 24 students during a 7 p.m. ceremony in Christ Chapel on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera McKennan announces staffing changes for Board of Trustees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center appointed new members to its Board of Trustees for the new fiscal year, which began July 1. According to a press release from the hospital, Benjamin Solomon, MD, joins as a new board member. Tom Biegler...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office
The HUB launches to serve refugee, immigrant, and BIPOC business groups. After over two years of planning and collaboration, The HUB is finally getting on it’s feet in Sioux Falls. Canaries will change their team name to The Dudes, give away bobbleheads this weekend. Updated: 22 hours ago. Canaries...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska experts weigh in on underlying component of massacres: gender
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mass shootings are making headlines again. With it, northeast Nebraska experts point out that an under-discussed component of this tragic trend is gender. Bipartisan research center The Violence Project states men perpetrate 98% of mass shootings and 90% of all murders. Norfolk’s domestic violence resource, Bright Horizons, noted they see five to 10 women a day – who usually are hurt by men – but only around 50 male violence victims per year.
How the housing market in Siouxland has changed
The housing market in Siouxland does not look the same compared to a year ago and recent action by the Federal Reserve could impact buyers and sellers in Siouxland.
dakotanewsnow.com
Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October. According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
KELOLAND TV
Free rummage event aimed at helping community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From kids’ clothes to kitchen items, you name it, you can probably find it this weekend at a church event in Sioux Falls. “We’ve got a lot of stuff here,” Mission team member Getting said. On Friday, members of Messiah New...
Sioux Falls Canaries to Undergo Another Name Change
The birds are doing it again! Yep, the Sioux Falls Canaries are changing their name yet again, but it's only for one night. On Friday night (July 29), the Canaries will be known as the "Sioux Falls Dudes." As in "The Dude" from the 1998 cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski" starring Jeff Bridges.
KELOLAND TV
New concept hotel underway at Sanford Sports Complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy summer of activities and events at the Sanford Pentagon, but also a busy season of growth as construction is underway on several new projects. Construction on the 18 new fields for baseball, softball and multipurpose fields at the Sanford...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend. The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform. “You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like...
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
KELOLAND TV
When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue
Weddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other. One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with their...
