Chevron, Exxon Post Record Quarterly Profits as Commodity Prices Boom

Better Oil Stock: Exxon vs Chevron
These oil giants are ruling the industry, but one stock has made shareholders more money over the years.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported record massive profits thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.
3 Reasons to Buy Chevron, and 1 Reason to Sell
Chevron is an energy industry giant with a lot going for it, but it is not going to be a great short-term play for most investors.
Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks
July 29 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N), posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier.
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
rigzone.com
Big Oil Set for Record Profit
Big Oil is poised for a record-breaking $50 billion profit in the second quarter, but the industry’s stellar performance could contain the seeds of its own decline. The soaring earnings are direct result of the high energy prices that have stoked inflation, piled pressure on consumers, raised the risk of recession and prompted calls for windfall taxes. Amid this political and economic turbulence, shareholders may have to temper their expectations for rising returns.
Shell posts record earnings again as energy prices soar
LONDON (AP) — Shell posted record profits Thursday for a second straight quarter as the energy giant benefited from soaring prices of oil and natural gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine. London-based Shell said it’s second-quarter adjusted earnings — which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the...
Big Oil was quick to jack up gas prices at the pump but slow to drop them: report
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Over the past four months, Big Oil has rushed to raise gasoline prices — sometimes charging far more at the pump than the increased cost of oil would warrant— a nd dawdled to lower them when crude's valuation declined, according to a new analysis released Monday by the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US.
srnnews.com
Chevron says ‘can do it all’, after record profit and buyback lift
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target. The oil major posted second-quarter net profit of $11.6 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, more than...
CNBC
Oil prices pushed up by low chances of OPEC+ supply boost
Oil prices rose in European trading on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and expectations that it will dash U.S. hopes for a supply boost. Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, gained $2.89 to trade at $110.03 a barrel. The more active October contract was up $2.30 at $104.13.
International Business Times
Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex Expects Rare Annual Profit - CEO
Mexican state oil company Pemex expects to post a rare annual profit this year, with two consecutive quarters already in the black and a boost to crude output from new fields, Chief Executive Octavio Romero told Reuters. If achieved, it will be Pemex's first annual profit in more than a...
Washington Examiner
US oil majors report record profits on the back of high prices
U.S. oil majors enjoyed another quarter of monstrous profits on the back of sustained $100-plus per barrel of crude oil and high refining margins. Chevron and ExxonMobil reported record second-quarter earnings on Friday of $11.6 billion and $17.9 billion, respectively, a huge lift for both oil giants compared to Q2 of last year.
Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike
July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rallied Wednesday as the Federal Reserve again hiked interest rates by .75% and Chairman Jerome Powell sought to ease recession concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436.05 points, or 1.37%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.62% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.06%, with markets reaching their highs after Powell shared the latest news from the central bank's two-day policy meeting.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company is holding up better than many of its peers as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession. While grappling with manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed...
Chevron: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chevron CVX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 14.57%, reporting an EPS of $5.82 versus an estimate of $5.08. Revenue was up $31.16 billion from the same period last...
Continental Resources sees four-fold surge in quarterly profit
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) beat second-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, on the back of higher oil prices. Continental also said it was still evaluating a take-private offer in June from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust, which valued the company at over $25 billion. read more.
tipranks.com
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
Chevron’s oil and gas business is booming, with the company taking advantage of the opportunity to strengthen its balance sheet and reward investors. The company has addressed the issue of demand in a recession. Chevron (CVX) reported Q2 2022 results that both improved significantly from the year-ago quarter and...
Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared
NEW YORK (AP) — Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.’s Shell shattered its own profit record.
