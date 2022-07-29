ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Castle High School band wrapping up summer camp

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.14news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: I Hart Ice Cream

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found the perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! I Hart Ice Cream is a hand-scooped hard ice cream shop with fun specialty treats like ice cream nachos and the ice cream flight,” with your choice of 4 ice creams and 4 toppings/syrups!
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done. 14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter...
COLUMBUS, OH
14news.com

READI Grant brings enhancements to new YMCA project

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State, get for another health, wellness and fitness center. A new multimillion dollar YMCA is coming to the Princeton, Indiana area. On July 20, the Toyota Indiana YMCA project received a $5million READI award. Now, officials say they are finishing up the design phase. According to...
PRINCETON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
City
Newburgh, IN
visitowensboro.com

See Grammy-Winning Oak Ridge Boys Live in Owensboro

With a huge fan base that spans decades, the Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing you a night of Grammy-winning country music at the RiverPark Center on September 9. The Oak Ridge Boys have been touring and making music together for 50 years, creating one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have resulted in dozens of country music hits, many of which have earned Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTWO/WAWV

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A small fire broke out at an EVSC school. That happened late last night at Evans Elementary. Neighbors and law enforcement are reacting to the deadly shooting in Vanderburgh County. A man is booked into jail for murder. The man saying he did the right thing and it shouldn’t be illegal to kill a sex offender.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Crews called to fire at Evansville elementary school

Firefighters in Evansville, Indiana, were on the scene of an incident at a local elementary school on Thursday night. The Evansville Fire Department says that around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to Evans Elementary School on North Evans Avenue for a fire. EFD says a second-shift custodian called in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#School Band#The Band#Highschool#Castle High School
WEHT/WTVW

Sandy’s Pizza closing up shop in Princeton

PRICETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sandy’s Pizza, a Gibson County staple, will be closing its doors later next month. The restaurant made the announcement Thursday morning. “Due to ongoing difficulties in staffing, Sandy’s Pizza in Princeton Indiana will be consolidated into our Fort Branch restaurant and the Princeton location will be closed on August 15, 2022,” […]
PRINCETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Hear Owensboro’s New (Very Unofficial But Hilarious) Song

Owensboro, Kentucky recently staked claim as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. And, why not? We're home to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which sits in the heart of downtown Owensboro. We're also home to ROMP, one of the biggest and most popular bluegrass music festivals in the world.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KISS 106

Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water

If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Construction set to begin on Rock Island Bridge development

Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation. Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard. Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. VCSO: Woman facing animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found dead in home. American Red Cross...
BOONVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New Authentic Mexican Food Truck Hitting the Streets of Evansville

More food truck options will be hitting the streets of Evansville!. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh

Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
NEWBURGH, IN
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy