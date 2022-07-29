Castle High School band wrapping up summer camp

www.14news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: I Hart Ice Cream
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found the perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! I Hart Ice Cream is a hand-scooped hard ice cream shop with fun specialty treats like ice cream nachos and the ice cream flight,” with your choice of 4 ice creams and 4 toppings/syrups!
14news.com
14 News Anchor Randy Moore wins Ohio Valley Emmy Award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our 14 News team is celebrating one of our anchors on a job well done. 14 News anchor Randy Moore won the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences-Ohio Valley Emmy Award, Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. The 58th Emmy Awards for the Ohio Valley Chapter...
wevv.com
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
14news.com
READI Grant brings enhancements to new YMCA project
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State, get for another health, wellness and fitness center. A new multimillion dollar YMCA is coming to the Princeton, Indiana area. On July 20, the Toyota Indiana YMCA project received a $5million READI award. Now, officials say they are finishing up the design phase. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitowensboro.com
See Grammy-Winning Oak Ridge Boys Live in Owensboro
With a huge fan base that spans decades, the Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing you a night of Grammy-winning country music at the RiverPark Center on September 9. The Oak Ridge Boys have been touring and making music together for 50 years, creating one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have resulted in dozens of country music hits, many of which have earned Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.
WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A small fire broke out at an EVSC school. That happened late last night at Evans Elementary. Neighbors and law enforcement are reacting to the deadly shooting in Vanderburgh County. A man is booked into jail for murder. The man saying he did the right thing and it shouldn’t be illegal to kill a sex offender.
wevv.com
Crews called to fire at Evansville elementary school
Firefighters in Evansville, Indiana, were on the scene of an incident at a local elementary school on Thursday night. The Evansville Fire Department says that around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to Evans Elementary School on North Evans Avenue for a fire. EFD says a second-shift custodian called in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Evansville Otters celebrate Indiana native Gil Hodges’ induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are commemorating Tri-State baseball icon Gil Hodges following his recent induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. [PREVIOUS: Tri-State native Gil Hodges receives highest honor in baseball with Hall of Fame induction]. On Friday, the Otters honored the Hall of Famer in...
Sandy’s Pizza closing up shop in Princeton
PRICETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sandy’s Pizza, a Gibson County staple, will be closing its doors later next month. The restaurant made the announcement Thursday morning. “Due to ongoing difficulties in staffing, Sandy’s Pizza in Princeton Indiana will be consolidated into our Fort Branch restaurant and the Princeton location will be closed on August 15, 2022,” […]
Hear Owensboro’s New (Very Unofficial But Hilarious) Song
Owensboro, Kentucky recently staked claim as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. And, why not? We're home to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which sits in the heart of downtown Owensboro. We're also home to ROMP, one of the biggest and most popular bluegrass music festivals in the world.
14news.com
Owensboro girl gains national attention after starting newspaper
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In October, an 11-year-old girl decided to start her own newspaper. Since then, her paper has increased in popularity, and even received national attention. When Audrey Neel started the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, she didn’t think it would get a lot of attention. “I didn’t expect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water
If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
14news.com
Construction set to begin on Rock Island Bridge development
Police: EVSC board member, restaurant owner among 22 arrested following drug investigation. Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard. Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. VCSO: Woman facing animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found dead in home. American Red Cross...
New Authentic Mexican Food Truck Hitting the Streets of Evansville
More food truck options will be hitting the streets of Evansville!. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
14news.com
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Funeral arrangements set for little girl killed in Evansville house fire. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Princeton man arrested on outstanding warrants. Updated: Jul....
wevv.com
Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water' as waters rise
Recent rainfall has been a much-needed break from dry conditions in the Evansville area, but it could mean trouble for a camper that was placed on a sand bar that appeared in the Ohio River's waters. Tags. Indiana. Camper on Ohio River sand bar 'appears to be taking on water'...
wevv.com
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
Comments / 0