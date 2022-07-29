Covid infection rate in Scotland starts to fall

www.bbc.com
Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK
Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
Average Londoner would have to save salary for 40 years to buy a home, ONS finds
A low-income household in London could expect to spend 40 years of their salary when buying an average-priced home in the capital, a new index from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found.The data, released on 28 July as part of the Housing Purchase Affordability in Great Britain 2021, also found that the average home sold in England for the financial year ending March 2021 cost the equivalent of 8.7 times the average annual disposable household income.This number dropped to 6 in Wales, and 5.5 in Scotland.The index found that £275,000 was the median house price for homes in...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Dominic Perrottet warns the flu is more severe than the current strain of Covid-19 - and says it's time for the government to review the seven-day isolation rule
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has warned this winter's strain of influenza can be more severe than Covid-19 - as he calls for Australia to review the seven-day pandemic isolation rule. During an interview 2GB's Ben Fordham on Monday, Mr Perrottet argued the current strain of influenza was 'more severe than...
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
The designer behind Team Scotland's kilts
Siobhan Mackenzie once created a kilt for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to wear at a gig in Glasgow. Now the award-winning fashion designer is behind the tartan outfits worn by Team Scotland at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. Speaking before the show-stopping event in Birmingham, she said...
Family holiday ruined as mum tripped up by Brexit passport rules
A mother-of-two from Cornwall has warned holidaymakers to double check post-Brexit rules before they travel, after confusion over her passport’s expiry date caused her to miss a £2,000 holiday to Portugal.Meg Gordon says she and her family were treated “like criminals” at Newquay Airport, where she was told she could not board her Ryanair flight on 23 July.She was travelling with husband Andy, and 16-year-old twins Jasmine and Dylan, at the time.“We checked the bags in, had the passports checked and scanned - no problem, went through security and sat in the departure lounge and watched it fill up with...
Calls for Ukrainians living on cruise ship in Scotland to be quickly rehoused
MS Victoria is temporary solution to host refugees but there are concerns about small rooms and seasickness
Mountain rescuers braced for busy summer as UK holiday boom continues
After record 3,629 callouts last year in England and Wales, crews say there’s no sign pandemic trend for heading to great outdoors is waning
UK reaches hottest ever temperature as 40.2C recorded at Heathrow
Households told to save water after hottest night and temperatures rising rapidly during the day
North holding its own against spread of southern English dialects, study finds
‘We won’t all be sounding the same,’ says researcher after comparison of extensive survey with findings from 70 years ago
BBC
Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
BBC
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
