Apple Q3 2022 results show iPhone (just barely) creating a new record

2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The technology sector has been beaten down hard after a decades-long run higher.
Motley Fool
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
Rough day for tech giants: Amazon posts $2 billion loss with a huge drop for the second straight quarter as shoppers return to stores - while Apple profits fall 11% due to supply chain crisis and COVID lockdowns in China
Amazon on Thursday announced a massive loss for the second straight quarter, as consumers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. Apple also shared lukewarm news, revealing that its profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and China's COVID lockdowns. Tech stocks were rallying after-hours, however, because...
2 Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apple Stock
Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and other tech companies have been getting pummeled during the recent bear market. Down almost 25% YTD, shares of the Cupertino-based company may be an attractive investment at the moment. Even amidst a gloomy macroeconomic outlook, Apple’s fundamentals remain robust.
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
Apple Q3 Review: Delivering in Good and Bad Times
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report spiked in after-hours trading to briefly exit correction territory when the Cupertino company delivered yet another of its impressive quarters. In fiscal Q3, Apple topped EPS expectations by a nickel in a showcase of near-flawless execution. Below are the highlights of the...
Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss in Q2, Sees ‘Revenue Accelerate’ Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ and ‘LOTR’ Debuts
Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...
After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding
Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
The Verge
Amazon says sales are picking up following a big Prime Day
Amazon’s growth has slowed down in recent quarters after surging during the pandemic, but the company is expecting things to pick up soon. In its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, Amazon said that its net sales grew just 7 percent year over year but that they’ll go up by an estimated 13 to 17 percent in the third quarter — which will account for sales from the company’s massive Prime Day shopping extravaganza.
Apple Services Revenues Gain 12% as Paid Subscriptions Top 860M
Slowing hardware-related sales growth – and depending on where you look, some outright declines. Apple’s latest results shine a spotlight, perhaps, on the reasons why the tech behemoth wants to make its mark as a services company, crafting an ecosystem where the devices are only part of the equation.
notebookcheck.net
Apple posts bumper earnings of US$83 billion for the third quarter of 2022
Accessory Apple Business iPad iPhone MacBook Smartwatch. The market has feared that Apple's latest earnings would come in under the figure predicted for them throughout the OEM's fiscal 3Q2022, which ended on June 25. The hardware and software giant has been said to have faced much more adversity than it is accustomed to during those 3 months; for example, it predicted that unprecedented delays in its normal production schedule for new iPhones could cost it as much as US$8 billion at 1 point.
freightwaves.com
Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2
Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
hypebeast.com
Sony Lowers PlayStation 5 Game Sales Profit Projections by 16% For 2022
Sony has significantly readjusted its profit projections for its PlayStation 5 games sales across 2022, posting a 16% reduction in its latest quarterly financial report. Citing “an expected decrease in sales of first-party titles” and the expenditure attributed to its recent acquisition of Bungie, the Japanese gaming giant revised its profit forecast down from $2.3 billion USD back in May last year to now $1.9 billion USD for the year of 2022.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
Apple profit declines nearly 11%
Even the world's most valuable tech company isn't immune to the more challenging global economic climate.
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year
In less than two months, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 392: iOS 16 beta 4 changes, more Apple Watch Pro info, and AR’s uncertain future
Benjamin and Zac analyze the new changes in iOS 16 beta 4, and recall some recent positive SharePlay experiences. There’s even more new info on the Apple Watch Pro, and we have doubts about the state of the augmented reality businesses in big tech and new startups. Sponsored by...
'Back on track with reaccelerating revenue': Amazon soars 11% after second-quarter earnings calm investor nerves
"We also can't remember a more anticipated period of content for Prime Video, which should pay dividends," JPMorgan said.
