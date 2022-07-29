ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, IL

On the road again: Growing number of Illinois ambulances on the ground in Ukraine

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9B9q_0gxMzbQS00

EL PASO – Sending an old ambulance to Ukraine, where it can immediately make a difference, is what being in EMS is all about, says the head of El Paso's Emergency Squad.

Karen Kurg, who administers the Woodford County village's emergency medical team, said it wasn't a hard decision for her and her board of trustees to ship the vehicle – which they had replaced with a newer one – overseas.

"We didn't need it, and no one else wanted it, so why not send it to an organization that wanted it? It's all about the greater good," she said. "It's very gratifying to know. Actually, that it is being used exactly how we used it, but the value is 1,000 times more valuable than when we were using it.

"They need it right now," Kurg said.

That vehicle and about 10 others are either in the war-torn nation or on their way, said Chris Manson, who is OSF HealthCare's vice president of government relations and the person who got the first Advanced Medical Transport ambulance over to Ukraine in April. The program has taken off, and by the end of the year, he expects to have shipped about 20 such vehicles to that area.

And Manson, who has made two trips to Ukraine this year, was the one who drove the El Paso rig over the Polish border. On the dashboard was a picture of Archbishop Fulton Sheen – a native of El Paso.

"On more than one occasion, Bishop Sheen has been someone I have prayed to asking for help with this ambulance effort. Since I was driving an El Paso, Illinois, ambulance into Kyiv, I felt it appropriate that he be in a place of prominence," said Manson, who is Catholic. "Also, I figured he was well positioned to look out for the convoy as well and to make sure we didn't encounter any problems along the way."

Either a smile or a tear in their eye

The campaign started with Manson's daughter, who was 7, asking what was happening in Ukraine. But it has morphed into a large collaboration of different states, organizations and agencies to get medical supplies and vehicles to carry them to the Ukrainian people.

Ambulances came from Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee and elsewhere. And, Manson said, it's brought hope to a nation that has been at war for months.

"It wasn't like I had people coming up to me," he said. "It was more interesting to see the reaction to the ambulances itself. (Locals) would physically touch the ambulance and touch what people had written on the outside of it. Someone would come over who knew English and would translate a message. You'd see a smile or a tear in their eye.

"It was a reaction to the actual equipment being there, and people recognizing that (they) weren't alone. They knew that people from all over the United States are taking their time to fill (the ambulances), donate them and send them," Manson said.

On board the El Paso ambulance was a letter from a Peoria woman who was from Ukraine, Kurg said. There were also supplies, blankets and other items from people who donated things, she said.

"We tried to let them know we were thinking of them. We are fortunate here that we haven't had a war directly in the United States for a long time," she said.

'Very surreal' to be driving an American ambulance in Kyiv

Manson went back to Ukraine, he said, because he wanted to make sure the rigs got to where they were supposed to be going. It was the first time they were traveling by ship, and with more on the way, he wanted to be there if any hiccups occurred.

The ships would dock in Germany, cross that nation into Poland and then make the final push. They had to install license plates in Germany and drive the vehicles on the Autobahn over to Poland.

He drove the El Paso ambulance about 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

"It was pretty uneventful. You know you are going through a relatively safe part of the country, but there are border checkpoints and you are encountering people who have weapons who are asking who you are," he said. "Fuel is rationed, so we had to make sure we had arrangements set up there."

They stopped first in Rivne in western Ukraine – still four hours from Kyiv. There, they were able to distribute some of the supplies in the two ambulances that he was bringing on that trip to officials at the regional hospital, which he said was on par in beds and size with OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Manson said they often traveled at night to avoid detection, making it spooky at times.

"We didn't want a Ukrainian guard somewhere to see two American ambulances at night and be mistaken for being Russian," he said. "The vehicles here are not shaped the same as the ones over there, so they stand out more. I was more worried about mistaken friendly fire.

"It was very surreal to be driving an American ambulance in Kyiv," he said.

'I am still looking for ambulances'

So what about the AMT ambulance, the one that started it all?

Manson spotted it after they got to Kyiv. They arrived in the capital city on July 4, a coincidence that wasn't lost on Manson, a former Marine. The AMT rig was at a cardiac hospital. Manson took some pictures and sent them back to Andrew Rand, AMT's CEO.

"I told him, 'I found your ambulance and it's safe,'" he said.

From there, it took working with medical officials, administrative types and others to determine what was needed and where the ambulances could go.

The two rigs he brought over – the one from Ohio and the El Paso one – as well as the AMT ambulance were all moved east into areas that were seeing more combat.

There is a need, he said, for more. In mid-July, four more left for Eastern Europe and Manson believes he'll have close to 20 in place by fall. He's gotten letters from the military, children's hospitals and other medical facilities seeking help.

"I am still looking for ambulances. As long as there is a conflict in Ukraine, as long as people and the Ukrainian government are looking for ambulances and as long as people are looking to help out and donate ambulances, I'm willing to help out and do what I can," he said.

But it all started here in Peoria, and Manson says people in central Illinois have made a huge impact.

"Without Peoria and without people in Peoria like (Andrew) Rand, AMT and the sisters of OSF who were willing to set all this up, we wouldn't be talking about up to 20 ambulances by the end of the summer," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Latest LaSalle County Covid-19 Figures

The LaSalle County Health Department has released the latest Covid-19 figures. The latest individual to pass away from Covid in LaSalle County is a female in her 80’s. There have been a total of four hundred eighty-six COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle County. Health officials say there were 274 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past week.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
El Paso, IL
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Tennessee, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Fire off Glen in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning the very latest since drivers spotted smoke rising above a neighborhood off West Glen Avenue in Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Firefighters say a patrolling police officer was the first to spot the smoke and call in the suspected fire. It was an address in the 5000 block of Sherwood Avenue, just off Glen and University.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois

Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Local Sports - July 30, 2022

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian changes story on layoffs at Normal manufacturing plant

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday. After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Western Ukraine#Ems#Emergency Squad#Osf Healthcare#Polish#Dri
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –

Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
WAPELLA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
1470 WMBD

Man gets 10 years for meth selling

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community garden destroyed by city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

National gas average falls, Illinois gas remains costly

CHICAGO – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen to $4.27, cheaper than Illinois’ average by 45 cents. Currently, Illinois statewide average is $4.73 still cheaper compared to last month at $5.41 cents per gallon. Locally, North Central Illinois is fairing the most expensive with gas prices in LaSalle County at $4.69 cents, Bureau at $4.55 cents, and Putnam County at $4.79 cents per gallon. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased last week. The estimated rate is lower than last year, but it could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash

The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
OTTAWA, IL
1470 WMBD

Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
starvedrock.media

DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court

DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday

A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
MENDOTA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House

—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy