Fairbury, IL

Around the Area: Calendar items for week of July 29-Aug. 5

 2 days ago
FRIDAY

FAIRBURY

7-11 a.m. — Breakfast at the Fairbury VFW from 7 to 11 a.m. Biscuits and gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Carry outs and deliveries available by calling 815-692-4210 during breakfast hours. Donations accepted. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary 9789.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Fairbury All Town Garage Sales

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Friends of Dominy Memorial Library Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the basement of the library (201 S. Third St., Fairbury).

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

SATURDAY

July 30

FORREST

6-10 a.m. — Pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast to benefit Relay For Life from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Forrest American Legion hall. Adults, $8; children, 6-12, $5; children, 5 and under, free. There will be meat for sale.

PONTIAC

7 a.m.-11 a.m. — Pontiac Farmer's Market, downtown.

FAIRBURY

7-11 a.m. — VFW Auxiliary Breakfast Breakfast at the Fairbury VFW from 7 to 11 a.m. Biscuits and gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Carry outs and deliveries available by calling 815-692-4210 during breakfast hours. Donations accepted. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary 9789.

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Fairbury All Town Garage Sales

FAIRBURY

9 a.m.-Noon — Friends of Dominy Memorial Library Summer Book Sale from 9 a.m. to noon in the basement of the library (201 S. Third St., Fairbury).

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC11 a.m.-1 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac will host a free Drive-Thru Chili Lunch.

MONDAY

August 1

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Pontiac City Council meets at Eagle Theater.

TUESDAY

August 2

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

WEDNESDAY

August 3

FAIRBURY

8 a.m.-Noon — Farmers Market on the front patio at Fairview Haven from 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out!). Locally grown fresh produce and more.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FAIRBURY

6:30 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.

THURSDAY

August 4

PONTIAC

9-10 a.m. — Jesus and Me Story time will take place every Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for children — toddlers to age 10 — at First Baptist Church at the pavilion at 515 N. Ladd St. There will be stories and crafts.

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

7:30 p.m. — Vermillion Players presents its 2022 Theater in the Park series production of “Greater Tuna” at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

August 5

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

PONTIAC

7:30 p.m. — Vermillion Players presents its 2022 Theater in the Park series production of “Greater Tuna” at 7:30 p.m.

25newsnow.com

Hundreds show up to Dream Center backpack giveaway

PEORIA (WEEK) - The line for backpacks wrapped around the Dream Center building. Executive Director of the Dream Andy King said the center anticipated around 1,700 people and filled that number of backpacks with school supplies. It wasn’t just backpacks that were available. This event was a one stop shop for back-to-school. They offered haircuts, free clothes, dental and medical physicals with the OSF Care-A-Van.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Long-time store closing its doors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a store that’s been around for nearly 30 years, but now, a vintage clothing shop in Champaign is shutting down. Dandelion opened in 1993 and has had several different storefront locations. Right now, it’s on Chestnut St. Sharing a space with Exile on Main, a record store. A few days […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
