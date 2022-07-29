ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

US 24 Resurfacing Project Begins August 8th

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

DeKalb County I-35 and Highway 36 ramps to close for resurfacing

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carroll County, MO
Government
City
Carrollton, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Carrollton, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
northwestmoinfo.com

Another Lane Closure Planned For New Kearney Interchange Project

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced another planned lane closure on I-35 in Kearney as part of the project that will build a new interchange at 19th Street. The lane closure scheduled for northbound I-35 at mile marker 25 on Tuesday, August 2. Mo-Dot says they plan to close...
KEARNEY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MFA Oil Company says it has resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations. The sale of unleaded fuel at Break Time gas stations in the Mid-Missouri area have resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after the company says, a fuel mix-up caused them to The post MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Public Service Commission approves change in Evergy Missouri Metro Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism charge

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line- item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri Metro to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA).
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Modot#Us 65
kchi.com

Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday

Bids for a roof are on the agenda for the Chillicothe Board of Public works when they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU meeting room. The electric supervisor will present the bids and recommendations for replacement of a corrugated roof on one of the buildings. Reports will be presented by the department heads and the general manager. The public is welcome to attend.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CJ Coombs

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda

A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County

One man is arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construct site in Cooper County. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENT CHARGED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Hieatt reportedly told authorities multiple time that he tried to kill the woman. Hieatt allegedly became non-compliant with verbal commands from officers at the scene, causing a small struggle. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court

A resident of Dawn has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges in Grundy County. On a plea agreement, Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe was placed on one year of supervised probation. He was arrested on April 18th for driving while his license was revoked or suspended and for operating a vehicle while knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SCAM ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED

A scam alert has been issued. The Missouri State Veterans’ Cemetery at Higginsville received a phone call from a concerned family member. That family member stated that someone from the cemetery called and wanted to set up a time to come to their residence to talk about their future burial at the cemetery.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Pothole

A Cole Camp man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old David M. Scott-Robison of Cole Camp, was on I-70 at the 65.6 mile marker just before 8 p.m., when he hit a pothole and lost control of the motorcycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy