US 24 Resurfacing Project Begins August 8th

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
DeKalb County I-35 and Highway 36 ramps to close for resurfacing
A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment
Something different arrived at AGRIServices of Brunswick’s terminal on the Missouri River a few weeks ago: a barge load of tapioca from Thailand. The product from overseas was something crew members had never seen, but the challenge excited Lucy Fletcher, ASB’s business development manager.
Some Break Times in Jefferson City get diesel instead of unleaded gasoline in tanks
Drivers who filled up with fuel at several Break Time locations in mid-Missouri may have ended up with something they didn’t bargain for. Break Time announced Thursday that their primary fuel carrier, Midland, had inadvertently put diesel fuel in regular unleaded tanks. Break Time said they stopped selling gasoline as soon as they learned what happened.
Another Lane Closure Planned For New Kearney Interchange Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced another planned lane closure on I-35 in Kearney as part of the project that will build a new interchange at 19th Street. The lane closure scheduled for northbound I-35 at mile marker 25 on Tuesday, August 2. Mo-Dot says they plan to close...
MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MFA Oil Company says it has resolved the unleaded fuel issues at its Break Time gas stations. The sale of unleaded fuel at Break Time gas stations in the Mid-Missouri area have resumed. Sales of unleaded fuel were put to a halt after the company says, a fuel mix-up caused them to The post MFA Oil has resumes sales of unleaded fuel at its Break Time locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Clay County residents to vote on reducing county surtax on commercial property
Voters in Clay County will decide whether to reduce the surtax on commercial property in November.
Public Service Commission approves change in Evergy Missouri Metro Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism charge
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line- item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri Metro to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA).
Board of Public Works Meets Tuesday
Bids for a roof are on the agenda for the Chillicothe Board of Public works when they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7:00 am at the CMU meeting room. The electric supervisor will present the bids and recommendations for replacement of a corrugated roof on one of the buildings. Reports will be presented by the department heads and the general manager. The public is welcome to attend.
How inflation, supply chain issues could affect fairgoers at Missouri State Fair
Two weeks from today, the 120th Missouri State Fair will kick off in Sedalia. But supply chain issues and the statewide drought are expected to take their toll on the 11-day event.
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda
A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County
One man is arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construct site in Cooper County. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
TENNESSEE RESIDENT CHARGED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Hieatt reportedly told authorities multiple time that he tried to kill the woman. Hieatt allegedly became non-compliant with verbal commands from officers at the scene, causing a small struggle. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court
A resident of Dawn has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges in Grundy County. On a plea agreement, Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe was placed on one year of supervised probation. He was arrested on April 18th for driving while his license was revoked or suspended and for operating a vehicle while knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility.
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
SCAM ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED
A scam alert has been issued. The Missouri State Veterans’ Cemetery at Higginsville received a phone call from a concerned family member. That family member stated that someone from the cemetery called and wanted to set up a time to come to their residence to talk about their future burial at the cemetery.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
JoCo Detectives Locate Body of Missing Woman In Corn Field
On Friday, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Warrensburg Police Department CRT responded to the 100 block SE 2 highway, just west of Leeton, to conduct a search for missing person, Kathy Downs. Detectives had received information that Downs possibly entered the corn field on or...
Cole Camp Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Pothole
A Cole Camp man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda motorcycle, driven by 24-year-old David M. Scott-Robison of Cole Camp, was on I-70 at the 65.6 mile marker just before 8 p.m., when he hit a pothole and lost control of the motorcycle.
