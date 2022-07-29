El Salvador's Finance Minister Says Bitcoin Adoption is 'Gaining Ground': Report

www.coindesk.com
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of Massive Bitcoin Plunge to Four-Figure Level As Crypto Reaches ‘Uncharted Territory’
A popular crypto trader warns Bitcoin (BTC) could nosedive as the crypto market encounters severe macroeconomic headwinds. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 10,600 YouTube subscribers that a bearish flag pattern forming on Bitcoin’s chart suggests the leading digital asset could plunge to a price target of around $8,500.
El Salvador still has plans for a bitcoin bond even as the country sees a 50% loss on its crypto investment
El Salvador's finance minister said the country still plans to issue a bitcoin bond using blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported. The nation purchased 2,381 bitcoin tokens with public funds since making the crypto legal tender last year. In total, those investments are worth about 50% less amid the broad downturn, per...
CoinDesk
Lender Babel Finance Lost $280M Trading Customer Funds: Report
Babel Finance, the Hong Kong crypto lender that suspended withdrawals last month amid "liquidity pressures," reportedly lost $280 million in proprietary trades with customer funds, The Block reported, citing a restructuring proposal deck. The firm lost around 8,000 bitcoin (BTC) and 56,000 ether (ETH) in June in forced liquidations as...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Crash – Is the Bottom In and What Does the Future of Crypto Hold?
For the last half-year or so, the crypto market has found itself gripped by bearish pressure, with the total capitalization of this rapidly-maturing industry having dipped from $3 trillion to its current valuation of $900 billion. It also bears mentioning that every top 10 digital asset – including Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin: Opening The Door To Financial Inclusion
This is an opinion editorial by Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful and cofounder of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation. Global wealth inequality is growing around the world. With inflation, conflict and the pandemic forcing many into extreme poverty, the top 1% are accumulating more power than ever before – capturing nearly 20 times more global wealth than the bottom 50%. And the rise of inflation is adding more fuel to the fire, with U.S. numbers rising to 9.1%. While we are all feeling its effects, many say lower income households are feeling it the most, with tight budgets getting hit by the rise of rent, gas and overall living costs. While bitcoin is not a silver bullet, it’s a strong solution for minimizing the wealth gap and opening the door to financial inclusion where fiat has failed.
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Heads for Best Month Since October as PCE Inflation Surprises
Price Point: Bitcoin is on track for its best month since October as a busy week for U.S. economic news ends with a fresh inflation surprise. Market Moves: Ethereum classic (ETC), a cryptocurrency that's been little more than an afterthought since the same-named protocol forked off the Ethereum blockchain in 2016, was one of the best performers in digital-asset markets in July.
u.today
Dogecoin and XRP Now Supported by This Global Payment Network
Global payment network Mercuryo has added support for Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Fantom (FTM), Circle’s USDC stablecoin as well as Litecoin (LTC). Mercuryo relies on cryptocurrencies in order to conduct fast and efficient cross-border payments. Last June, the startup raised $7.5 million during its Series A funding round that was...
blockchain.news
Honduras Establishes Bitcoin Valley in Santa Lucia to Boost Crypto Opportunities
Honduras has entered the cryptocurrency trend after launching “Bitcoin Valley” in Santa Lucia meant to spur more opportunities in the digital asset space, according to Reuters. As a result, the tourist town of Santa Lucia has shifted to a Bitcoin city because business owners are adopting crypto payments...
u.today
Here's How Ethereum (ETH) Economics Will Be Affected by Merge: Report
Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Amber Group, a VC conglomerate focused on investing in crypto and Web3 startups, has released a report to cover the possible effects migration to PoS can have for Ethereum's (ETH) economical design. Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) First of...
zycrypto.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts Crypto Uprising as Financial Systems Crumble
The crypto industry has grown massively in the past years, with increasing mass adoption being fueled by the global economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. The effects of the pandemic have eased up a bit, but the crypto adoption rate has surged nonetheless, as fresh concerns about financial systems surface. A notable American entrepreneur has forecasted an imminent crypto uprising with failing global financial systems.
Business Insider
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
NEWSBTC
Binance’s CZ: High Inflation And Recession Fears Will Drive Bitcoin Adoption
It’s safe to say CZ is bullish on bitcoin and crypto’s future. Changpeng Zhao visited CNBC’s Squawk on the Street and flipped the prevalent bearish narrative on its head. In less than 2 minutes. Most of the things CZ said are based on common sense and a basic understanding of market forces, but still, it’s calming to hear a leader of the industry saying them. Especially in this fear-ridden stage of the cycle we’re in.
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Calls Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor a ‘Total Clown’
On Sunday (July 31), Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is the creator of Ethereum, called Michael Saylor (Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MicroStrategy Inc.) out for his recent comments about U.S. securities laws and their application to the crypto space. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy...
