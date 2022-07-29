El Salvador's Finance Minister Says Bitcoin Adoption is 'Gaining Ground': Report

This is an opinion editorial by Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful and cofounder of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation. Global wealth inequality is growing around the world. With inflation, conflict and the pandemic forcing many into extreme poverty, the top 1% are accumulating more power than ever before – capturing nearly 20 times more global wealth than the bottom 50%. And the rise of inflation is adding more fuel to the fire, with U.S. numbers rising to 9.1%. While we are all feeling its effects, many say lower income households are feeling it the most, with tight budgets getting hit by the rise of rent, gas and overall living costs. While bitcoin is not a silver bullet, it’s a strong solution for minimizing the wealth gap and opening the door to financial inclusion where fiat has failed.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO