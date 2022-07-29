ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Avenue collision sends cyclist, driver to hospital Sunday afternoon

A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report. Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 injured in I-880 freeway shooting in San Leandro Saturday night

SAN LEANDRO -- CHP are investigating a Saturday night freeway shooting on I-880 in San Leandro that left two victims injured, according to authorities.On Saturday night at around 10:14 p.m., CHP officers in the Hayward area were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting that occurred on northbound I-880 near the Marina Boulevard off ramp. Arriving officers located two vehicles, a white Dodge Durango and a green Toyota Camry, stopped on the right shoulder. Two occupants in the Dodge had been struck by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.Authorities said the occupants of the Toyota, who were believed to be involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot before CHP officers arrived.CHP are still investigating the motive for the incident, but noted that it appeared that the occupants of both vehicles were shooting at each other. There were no prolonged traffic issues as a result of this incident.Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for the freeway shooting. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707)917-4491.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
LODI, CA
tncontentexchange.com

Person critically injured in crash near Lake Berryessa

One person was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a helicopter from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations was called...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Memorial Appears At Scene Of Fatal Walnut Creek DUI Crash

Friends and family of a young woman killed by a suspected DUI driver on N. Main Street in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning are leaving tributes in her memory at the crash site. Family members identified Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay as the young woman killed in the early morning...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Traffic crash closes section of North Main Street in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. : Tenderloin jazz club pillaged, owners disappointed with SFPD response. Police said...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested Saturday for possession of an unserialized firearm, or ‘ghost gun’, according to police. A police officer with the Antioch Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver fled from the area, but the police officer was able to locate the vehicle parked […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Southbound I-880 and Thornton Avenue in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-880 at the Thornton Avenue offramp on the morning of Thursday, July 28, 2022. The incident took place around 9:05 a.m. and involved three vehicles. Details on the Crash on I-880 and Thornton Avenue in Fremont. A preliminary report revealed that...
FREMONT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Vista Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Four

A two-vehicle crash in Rio Vista on July 27 killed four people and injured six others. The accident happened along Highway 12, close to Somerset Drive, around 8:15 p.m. A total of 10 people were involved, according to a spokesperson for the Rio Vista Fire Department. Six People Transported to...
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash along Highway 4 near Hercules

HERCULES -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a crash near Hercules.The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound Highway 4/John Muir Parkway near Christie Road near Franklin Canyon Golf Course.The crash was first reported at 1:49 a.m. KCBS Radio reported the motorcycle veered off the road and down an embankment.No other information about the incident was immediately available.
HERCULES, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Newark man dies a week after being involved in fight

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 24-year-old Newark man died Friday after suffering from injuries sustained while involved in a fight the week before. Newark police are investigating it as a homicide. At about 7:45 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the area of Wells Avenue and Ash […]
NEWARK, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Pittsburg Man Arrested For Market Street Crash, Road Rage Shooting

A few more details about that Market Street crash on Wednesday and the road-rage gun incident that preceded it: a 28-year-old Pittsburg man and a 30-year-old Vallejo woman were both arrested after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, among other charges. [Bay City News]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
RIO VISTA, CA

