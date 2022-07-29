Denton school where staff and pupils attacked rated inadequate

www.bbc.com
BBC
Family leave Wales after girl faces racism at school
Her belongings are packed in boxes and black bags as the family prepares to leave Wales for good. They say they are moving because racism towards their daughter at school made her "scared" and "withdrawn". The 13-year-old has already spent some time at a new school in the north of...
Universities pay students up to £15,000 to defer as number of children getting top A Level grades rises after lenient lockdown marking
Some of the UK’s leading universities offered students as much as £15,000 in cash last year to get them to defer their places. Research shows almost £9million was paid collectively by nine of the 24 elite institutions of the Russell Group, suggesting the overall figure could be even higher.
Families Can Get £150 School Uniform Grant
Although children have only just started enjoying their summer holidays, for many parents across the UK, their attention has shifted to finding the money to buy school uniforms before September. With the cost of living crisis causing the bills, food and fuel to increase for families across the UK, many...
BBC
Covid: Wales' school absences double since pandemic
The number of children off school has more than doubled in the past academic year, compared to pre-pandemic levels. On average, 16.3% of secondary school pupils were absent during 2021-22, up from 6.2% in 2018-19, Welsh government figures show. Absences of pupils from poorer backgrounds was higher. School leaders said...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms
The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
BBC
Barrow woman injected child with faeces-contaminated needle
A woman who injected a child with needles contaminated with faeces has been jailed. Cumbria Police investigated in December 2016 after concerns were raised over the health of the youngster. Elizabeth Faragher appeared in court earlier this year and admitted five counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
Raymond Ellis: More jail for pervert snared by DNA decades on
A sex attacker who dodged justice for more than 30 years has had his sentence for brutally assaulting a teenage girl increased. Raymond Ellis attacked the girl in Sheffield when she was aged 17 in 1987. He went untraced for the crime, until a DNA swab was re-examined in 2019,...
Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims
Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
BBC
NHS staffing crisis: 'I left because it wasn't worth it'
The NHS is in a jobs crisis, and needs to find 62,000 medical professionals to fill vacancies across the UK, according to a report by MPs. They found that high numbers of doctors, nurses and midwives are quitting but not being replaced. Pay, working conditions, and feeling under huge pressure...
BBC
Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal
A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
BBC
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
BBC
Man killed in Wood Green shooting named
A man who was shot dead in north London on Sunday has been named by police. Camilo Palacio, 23, from Enfield, was killed on High Road, Wood Green, by a gunshot wound to the chest - the second fatal shooting in north London within 24 hours. Police were called to...
Pregnant woman shocked after GP ‘gave her anti-abortion leaflet’
A pregnant woman who told her GP she was considering having an abortion says she was left “shocked and traumatised” after being given a leaflet for an anti-abortion group. The woman, 38, says she was seeking treatment for a bladder problem on 19 July when a doctor at All Saints Medical Centre in Plumstead, south-east London, asked whether she was pregnant.
BBC
Cumberland Council votes to protect care leavers from discrimination
A new local authority has become the first in England to vote to protect care leavers by formally recognising they can face discrimination. Cumberland Council agreed to make experience of the system a "protected characteristic" like disability, race and sexual orientation. The motion received unanimous cross-party support on Friday. The...
BBC
Staffordshire Police appoints football hate crime officer
A police force has appointed a dedicated football hate crime officer ahead of the new season. PC Rich Lymer, from Staffordshire Police, will monitor crimes at games around the county and also online. "While it's a sad indictment of the times that we need a dedicated officer to take up...
BBC
Leeds family's anguish over hospital care for mum with Alzheimer's
The care received by a woman, 85, who died after breaking her hip in a hospital fall did not meet NHS "high standards", a health trust has said. The family of Marjorie Follon, who had Alzheimer's, said she was let down by her treatment and rapidly lost weight. Her daughter...
