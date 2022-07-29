ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pellston, MI

How feather dusters, flight pens are helping save baby Great Lakes piping plovers

By Emily Bingham
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Pellston, MI
US 103.1

Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World

The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Feather Duster#Piping Plover#The Detroit Zoo
The Grand Rapids Press

Beagles removed from ‘prison-like conditions’ at Virginia facility coming to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Humane Society of West Michigan will be taking in some of the beagles being rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. More than 4,000 beagles are being removed from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research, after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act. Dogs were underfed, living in filthy conditions and killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination

Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
DOWAGIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Grand Rapids Press

11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories

As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight

For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You

Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy