How feather dusters, flight pens are helping save baby Great Lakes piping plovers

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
‘They deserve to not be a number’: West Michigan shelter takes in rescued dogs
4,000 beagles were rescued from a testing facility in Virginia, and now, more than two dozen of them are heading to west Michigan.
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
Beagles removed from ‘prison-like conditions’ at Virginia facility coming to Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Humane Society of West Michigan will be taking in some of the beagles being rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. More than 4,000 beagles are being removed from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research, after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act. Dogs were underfed, living in filthy conditions and killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Short’s Brewing has a warning for jerk customers: ‘If you can’t be kind, we can’t help you’
BELLAIRE, MI - Echoing the raw frustration and clenched fists that have spread across the Michigan service industry for the last several months, Short’s Brewing Company issued a sharp rebuke on social media this week aimed at customers whose bad behavior has risen to alarming levels. “Summer business brings...
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s Short’s Brewing decries ‘relentless’ customers who ‘bully’ staff
One of Michigan’s most popular breweries is speaking out against rude customers, an issue they call “relentless” this summer. Short’s Brewing Company, based in Bellaire, just outside of Torch Lake, posted to their Facebook page in an effort to remind customers to respect the brewery staff.
Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight
For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0