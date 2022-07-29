Latest Lyon County vehicle tag deadline is Friday

kvoe.com
Related
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
KVOE
ELECTION: Political sign theft, damage reports remain low
As the primary election officially draws near, there have been complaints of either theft or damage to political signs. Reports to Emporia Police have been minimal this election cycle. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says there have been less than 20 reports of theft or criminal damage since June 1....
KVOE
Emporia’s transient guest tax receipts 15 percent above 2019 record
Emporia’s transient guest tax receipts are doing quite well. Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains says the 7-percent tax on each room night stay at local hotels has led to some impressive totals as the local economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Dains says it’s important for Emporia to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
KVOE
Primeaux back on Lyon County Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list
Less than 10 days after he was sentenced for stealing items from the Lee Beran Recreation Center, John Paul Primeaux is wanted again by local law enforcement. Lyon County Crime Stoppers has put Primeaux back on its Felony Friday list on suspected probation revocation, which means there is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
KVOE
Olathe truck driver unhurt, but semi tractor unit destroyed by fire near Emporia
An Olathe man escaped injury when his semi caught fire near Emporia on Thursday morning, but the truck’s tractor unit is listed as a total loss. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says deputies, Emporia Fire and Hartford-Neosho Rapids fire were dispatched to Interstate 35 near the Road U intersection at mile marker 138, about five miles east of Emporia’s East Sixth Avenue exit. Early says 55-year-old Gary McDannald was parked on the shoulder when he noticed the engine compartment was on fire. McDannald tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire by using the truck’s extinguisher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Geary County Booking Photos July 29
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
WIBW
Topeka Municipal Court suspending August dockets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Municipal Court is suspending a number of dockets due to a staffing shortage. The City says several dockets will be suspended throughout August. All affected cases will be rescheduled, anyone can check the status of their case at Topeka.org/municipalcourt/. Non-docket business will operate as normal.
WIBW
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parks & Rec employee who died in home explosion honored at Gage Park
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Parks and Recreation employee will be honored for his many years of service with a memorial plaque at the Gage Park carousel. The memorial plaque honoring Billy “Lu” Griffiths will be dedicated at the old-fashioned carousel in Gage Park on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Griffiths passed away […]
WIBW
Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Crockett, 46, was arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon, and possessing opiate and hallucinogenic narcotics with intent to distribute. Angelah Brooks, 40, and Anthony Jackson, 37, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic and stimulant, respectively. Travelle Gueary, 43, was arrested for marijuana possession and outstanding warrants. They have all left custody on bond.
KVOE
Friends of 4H Dinner kicks off Lyon County Fair
The annual kickoff to the Lyon County Fair brought a lot of people to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Thursday. The Friends of 4H dinner filled the building with people and with food before the event schedule begins Friday with the dog, hand pet and cat show. 4H participant Garland Hanlin was glad to have a chance to thank a lot of 4H supporters.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 07-28-22
Newsmaker: USD 253 Emporia Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder will discuss staffing issues, budgetary matters and enrollment trends. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha and Officer JT Klaurens are in studio for this months J&J show.
KVOE
Crash in Osage County leads to suspected serious injury for driver; wreck in Chase County has two people decline hospital trips
A crash involving a semi in southern Osage County led to suspected serious injuries for the driver early Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal was northbound when the semi crashed about 40 miles east-northeast of Emporia shortly before 3 am. Rivera-Villareal apparently failed to negotiate a curve, sending the semi into the center median. Rivera-Villareal then overcorrected, causing the semi to go across both northbound lanes of traffic before overturning.
One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th. The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders. The Post reported the fire […]
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
Riley County Arrest Report July 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
Comments / 0