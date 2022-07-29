ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

Oklahoma pair arrested in child’s death, body was burned

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman described as his girlfriend have been arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says police found the child’s burned body Wednesday in Seminole after receiving a tip. Police later arrested 32-year-old Chad Jennings on murder, child abuse and conspiracy warrants and 31-year-old Katherine Penner on accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a body warrants.

Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on their behalf. It was not clear how the couple and the child were connected.

Authorities haven’t specified the age of the child, whom investigators say was a toddler.

