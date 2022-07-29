www.centralillinoisproud.com
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Rays get a bat in trade and a win over Cleveland
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays had a pretty good Saturday afternoon. First they found a veteran hitter to potentially bolster their offense, acquiring lefty-hitting outfielder David Peralta from Arizona. Then they completed a much needed win, given their rough start to post-All-Star break play, beating the Guardians 6-4. Peralta,...
Rays show power in win, land it in trade for Peralta
ST. PETERSBURG -- Saturday was an encouraging day for the Rays’ scuffling, injury-depleted lineup. First, they saw Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz bash a couple of two-run homers to support veteran starter Corey Kluber’s 10-strikeout performance in a 6-4 win over the Guardians. That snapped a two-game losing streak during which Tampa Bay managed just one run on 10 hits, all singles, and further lightened the mood in the home clubhouse at Tropicana Field.
Rays Trading for Diamondbacks OF David Peralta, per Report
Tampa Bay is adding some left-handed power to its lineup.
Brett Phillips in Rays' lineup Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Phillips is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Phillips for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Guardians' Jose Ramirez Gets 2 Big Hits, Beats Rays 4-1 To Tighten Wild-Card Race
Cleveland slugger Jose Ramirez hit a two-run home run to break a tie, and drove in an insurance run later as the Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Friday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays have now lost six of their last seven games.
Luke Raley not in lineup for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raley is being replaced in left field by David Peralta versus Guardians starter Bryan Shaw. In 50 plate appearances this season, Raley has a .220 batting average with a .681 OPS, 1 home...
Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series
Cleveland Guardians (51-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-47, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA, .77 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -224, Guardians +185; over/under is 6...
Luke Maile not in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 117 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .192 batting average with a .572 OPS, 13 runs...
Kevin Cash’s growth as Rays manager impresses his old boss
ST. PETERSBURG — Rays manager Kevin Cash, in place since the 2015 season, is the second longest-tenured manager in the American League. Who is first? His old boss and frequent good-natured tormentor, Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona. When the Rays and Guardians met Friday night at Tropicana Field, it...
