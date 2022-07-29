ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays get a bat in trade and a win over Cleveland

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays had a pretty good Saturday afternoon. First they found a veteran hitter to potentially bolster their offense, acquiring lefty-hitting outfielder David Peralta from Arizona. Then they completed a much needed win, given their rough start to post-All-Star break play, beating the Guardians 6-4. Peralta,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Rays show power in win, land it in trade for Peralta

ST. PETERSBURG -- Saturday was an encouraging day for the Rays’ scuffling, injury-depleted lineup. First, they saw Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz bash a couple of two-run homers to support veteran starter Corey Kluber’s 10-strikeout performance in a 6-4 win over the Guardians. That snapped a two-game losing streak during which Tampa Bay managed just one run on 10 hits, all singles, and further lightened the mood in the home clubhouse at Tropicana Field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tampa, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips in Rays' lineup Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Phillips is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Phillips for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Luke Raley not in lineup for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raley is being replaced in left field by David Peralta versus Guardians starter Bryan Shaw. In 50 plate appearances this season, Raley has a .220 batting average with a .681 OPS, 1 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (51-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-47, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA, .77 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -224, Guardians +185; over/under is 6...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Josh Lowe
numberfire.com

Luke Maile not in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 117 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .192 batting average with a .572 OPS, 13 runs...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy