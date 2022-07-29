ST. PETERSBURG -- Saturday was an encouraging day for the Rays’ scuffling, injury-depleted lineup. First, they saw Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz bash a couple of two-run homers to support veteran starter Corey Kluber’s 10-strikeout performance in a 6-4 win over the Guardians. That snapped a two-game losing streak during which Tampa Bay managed just one run on 10 hits, all singles, and further lightened the mood in the home clubhouse at Tropicana Field.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO