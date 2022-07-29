Amazon, Ford Post Q2 Losses Of $3.9B, 2.4B On Their Rivian Stock

insideevs.com
Ford Rewards Its Investors
Ford Motor Company posted much better-than-expected numbers for its most recent quarter. And, it explained why its future is bright. Investors cheered the results. Based on comments about expenses, many of Ford’s employees did not. Revenue rose to $40.2 billion from $26.8 billion in the year ago period. Net income increased to $667 million from […]
Ford’s Brass Indicates Layoffs Are in the Works
Ford management continues a media tour in which it slowly signals layoffs. The most recent example is a comment by its chief financial officer. CFO John Lawler told Yahoo! Finance that “We’re working on reshaping the company to deliver our Ford+ plan, so there are some areas and some skills that we’re going to have […]
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
McDonald's raised the price of a cheeseburger in a key market for the 1st time in 14 years as it warned of 'frequent price increases'
McDonald's has raised the price of its cheeseburgers by 20% in the UK, the first increase in 14 years. The burger giant's CFO warned this week that it was planning "smaller, more frequent price increases." Inflation means the cost of fuel, food, and packaging are soaring, and being passed to...
Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
freightwaves.com
Carriers unable to pay drivers, buy fuel after CoreFund Capital closes
Hundreds of small-business truckers who use CoreFund Capital to factor their accounts receivable are struggling to stay afloat after the Weatherford, Texas-based company abruptly closed its doors 10 days ago and fired its entire staff over a legal spat between two brothers. However, late Thursday, Parker County, Texas, District Judge...
Walmart is cutting prices of clothes and general merchandise to appeal to inflation-hit shoppers
Walmart is cutting the prices of clothing and general merchandise, it said Monday. This is because soaring food and fuel prices mean shoppers have less money to spend on other items. Stores are struggling to cope with excessive levels of inventory, Insider previously reported. Walmart is slashing the price of...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
Veteran investor Jim Rogers predicts the worst bear market of his life, a brutal recession, and limited success for bitcoin. Here are his 10 best quotes from a new interview
Jim Rogers is bracing for an epic stock-market crash and a painful recession. George Soros' former partner sees the US dollar, energy, and agriculture as solid short-term bets. Rogers ruled out buying bitcoin, arguing governments won't allow crypto to usurp fiat currencies. Jim Rogers warned a historic stock-market crash is...
Crypto clients beg for their cash back after lender's crash
An Irishman at risk of losing his farm. "Obviously I feel sorry for anyone who loses an investment like this, but it is just something where they need to be aware of the risks," he said. jm/des
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
The nation's largest homebuilder says more buyers are cancelling deals amid growing real-estate market pessimism
The nation's largest homebuilder said 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter. Homebuyers have been pulling back in the face of higher mortgage rates and market uncertainty. To counter the slowdown, homebuilders are offering more incentives and reducing their production.
Shopify is showing 1,000 staffers the door today as CEO admits he ‘bet’ on e-commerce—and he was wrong
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shopify is trimming its staff, cutting its workforce by 10%, nearly 1,000 employees. The layoffs come as the company’s founder and CEO acknowledged that a big bet on ecommerce, placed...
Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores
The past few years have not been kind to brick-and-mortar retail chains. Even though digital sales only represent about 14% of the market (roughly 20% during the darkest lockdown days of the pandemic) consumers have increased choice. That has led to a long list of bankruptcies as it's no longer to simply be a store at the mall in a decent location.
Amid the hype, they bought crypto near its peak. Now, they cope with painful losses
For Michelle Milkowski, who lives in Renton, Washington, one thing led to another. Because her son's daycare closed in the early days of the pandemic, she had some extra cash. So, like millions of other people, Milkowski downloaded the Robinhood trading app. Back then, the stock market was at the...
How This Carmaker Hurt Millions' of People's Credit Reports
Hyundai reported inaccurate information to U.S. credit reporting bureaus, harming millions of consumer credit reports.
