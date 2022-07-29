Election workers, Livonia clerk expect more poll watchers from partisan recruiting efforts

www.hometownlife.com
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
Detroit News
Rinke downplays Trump's endorsement of Dixon in governor's race; she appears at gun range
Troy — Hours after his biggest opponent won Donald Trump’s endorsement, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke emerged Saturday morning at his campaign event undeterred, saying the former president's support doesn’t guarantee a win. Rinke, standing outside his campaign headquarters in Oakland County where about 75 supporters rallied...
The Oakland Press
Ballot issues, contested primary races for Aug. 2
Tuesday’s primary election is perhaps most focused on the Congressional race between fellow Democrats Haley Stevens and Andy Levin, both currently in office, intent on representing the new 11th House District. One of them will get on November’s ballot with the Republican primary winner, a contest between Mark Ambrose and Matthew DenOtter.
Detroit News
Local issues, commissioner seats at stake in Oakland County primaries
Voters in 22 Oakland County communities will consider a variety of local issues Tuesday and choose between several primary candidates seeking November ballot slots. County commission candidates are also vying to get on the November ballot. Voters in villages, cities and townships across the county will consider local issues, with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results for Macomb County races on Aug. 2, 2022
Here’s where to find Michigan election results for the Macomb County primary election on Aug. 2, 2022. Find more election results from the Michigan Primary Election:
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed
Lansing — In the early morning hours of July 1, the Michigan House approved a state budget giving $10 million to a nonprofit for a Farmington Hills housing project. Thirteen days later, a committee tied to the group made its largest campaign contribution in the last decade. Multiple key...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Jaye: Triple-dippers are draining governments in Michigan
The triple dippers program allows some public employees to triple dip, which is: to “retire” and start receiving their pensions and salaries at the same time to do the same job, while not paying 3% of their salary into the taxpayer-funded pension program, like every other public employee. (Former state senator takes a lick at triple dippers, May 6)
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses
The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
deadlinedetroit.com
Judge’s ruling another setback for Detroit marijuana ordinance
Detroit must halt plans to launch its recreational pot shop program next week after a judge dealt another blow to its long-delayed effort to give city residents a leg up in the new industry. Two medical marijuana dispensaries successfully requested temporary restraining orders against the city's marijuana ordinance ahead of...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
downriversundaytimes.com
Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran
LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
Detroit News
UAW convention ends on dramatic note, even as some hail 'democratic' progress
Detroit — The United Auto Workers' 38th Constitutional Convention ended on a dramatic note Thursday, reflecting internal fissures — as well as some signs of progress — in a union attempting to move beyond a years-long corruption scandal and position itself for an uncertain future. In an...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County announces $950,000 in food assistance grants for eligible residents
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced $950,000 in food assistance grants at the Oak Park Farmers Market, which will help eligible Oakland County residents access nutritious food. As grocery prices continue to inflate, many families are struggling to bring food to the table. Coulter says...
