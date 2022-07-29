The Fast Lane: Safe driving near school buses

accesswdun.com
Do you know when to stop for a school bus in Georgia?
Students are returning to school starting this week in Georgia and that means buses are about to be a regular part of your commute again. Before you encounter school buses on the roads, make sure you know Georgia’s laws about when to stop for school buses. A change to...
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
First north Georgia school districts head back to school Friday
The end of summer break is officially here as the first school districts in north Georgia return to school. Friday is the first day for hundreds of students in Commerce City, Chattooga, Jackson County, Lamar, Jefferson City and Rome City schools. Commerce City Schools told parents on Thursday to prepare...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver
A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115...
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
Gwinnett County Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Gwinnett County residents interested in learning about the Gwinnett County Police Department can submit an application to take part in the agency's next Citizen's Police Academy until Aug. 12. Citizens can learn about various aspects of the agency during the academy, which runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 20 on...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton
A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
Driver arrested after disabling two state patrol cars during chase
A pickup truck driver was arrested Wednesday evening after leading law enforcement on a chase through three Northeast Georgia counties. The suspect driver disabled two Georgia State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, says GSP’s Courtney Floyd. At 8:38 p.m. on July 27, Habersham County Dispatch asked troopers from Post...
Gwinnett County Public Schools updates its five-year plan
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved on July 21 the district’s new five-year strategic plan. Named “Our Blueprint for the Future: Building the Bridge from Empathy to Excellence,” this plan incorporates feedback that Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin J. Watts gathered during his 2021 Look, Listen and Learn Tour.
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Wreck on 365 near Alto injures 5
Five people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck involving an overturned vehicle Saturday afternoon on Ga. 365 near Alto. The collision occurred just after 3:45 p.m. on Ga. 365 northbound at Mt. Zion Road, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. A white Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old...
Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus
Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch will continue with plans to expand a new campus following the approval Thursday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners of the school's bond financing plans. The commission voted unanimously on the matter as part of its consent agenda. A press release from Lanier...
Flooding from heavy rain closes a portion of I-75 south in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ga. (CBS46) - Several travel lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County have been closed due to heavy flooding due to stormy weather in the area. Crews responded to the area of I-75 near the Windy Hill Road overpass. Georgia 511 has advised motorists to seek alternate routes because...
Trees down, flooding and power outages reported due to storm in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms around the metro Atlanta area has caused headaches for many residents, motorists and businesses. Heavy flooding reported closed down the main travel lanes I-75 south in Cumberland near the Windy Hill Road overpass. A storm in the metro Atlanta area also knocked a tree...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
