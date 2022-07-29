ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettors Favor Mountaineers in Week One Matchup Against Pitt Football

By Stephen Thompson
65% of the tickets at Ceasars Sportsbook are betting on the Mountaineers in their week one matchup with the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Backyard Brawl, its history and the animosity it elicits creates a spectacle with few peers. The 2022 season opener between the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia - the first meeting between the two hated rivals in 11 years - is highly anticipated.

The 2022 Backyard Brawl is the most bet on college football game availiable at Ceasars Sportsbook, according to the betting service's in-house odds expert, Max Meyer.

Meyer recently released a betting report that detailed how the lines have fluctuated since opening. The Panthers started as a seven-point favorite over their foes from south of the Pennsylvania border. That figure grew to as many as 9.5 points before falling back to six points.

The Mountaineers, despite their underdog status, have 65% of the submitted tickets pulling for them, while Pitt has 55% of the money riding on them to win.

PITTSBURGH, PA
