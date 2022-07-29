Top local stories we are following today

wlos.com
Maggie Bettis
2d ago
How is the boy's mother that was also severely burned when she rushed in to save her son. I'm happy the boy may be coming home but give all the deatails for those of us who is following the story, and the original story told about the mother, why not this one
Reply
3
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
Forest Service Confirms Two Deaths on The Same Day at North Carolina National Forest
In separate incidents, two visitors in North Carolina’s Nantahala National Forest died while exploring the area on the same day. On July 23, emergency crews responded to distress calls regarding two men in trouble. The first was an unnamed man that was swimming at Secret Falls in Macon County in the North Carolina national forest.
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
Public hearing on new Buncombe County Hospital set for Aug. 12 at A-B Tech
Brunswick Novant Medical Center is pictured in this 2011 photo. Novant Health will be vying to build a second hospital in Buncombe County.Wikimedia Commons. Buncombe County will be getting a second 67-bed hospital. The only question is who will operate the new facility.
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
my40.tv
Homeless man found in Swannanoa River died from gunshot to head, autopsy says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An autopsy has confirmed a man whose body was found last year in the Swannanoa River died from a gunshot wound to the head. Benjamin Hoffman II, 40, was found Oct. 18 in the river near Azalea Road. At that time, police said Hoffman had been killed several weeks before his body was found.
3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation
HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
3 juveniles charged with autobreaking in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three juveniles were arrested Thursday in reference to autobreaking in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department said around 3 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on Innovation Drive. Upon arrival, police found three people kneeling beside a vehicle. Officers learned that they were juveniles and were in possession of items that […]
WLOS.com
Asheville Dream Center helps kids get ready for school with backpack giveaway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping students get ready to go back to school. The Asheville Dream Center gave away over 1,000 backpacks filled with schools supplies on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr Park. The free back-to-school bash also included bounce houses, water slides,...
