$1,000 Bet On Amazon When Cloud Foray Gained Prominence 16 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Now

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, was hogged some much deserved limelight as the Jeff Bezos-founded tech and retail giant unveiled its second-quarter numbers.

The e-commerce giant’s AWS-origin revenue came in at $19.7 billion versus the $19.56 billion expected by the Street.

Operating income from AWS was reported at $5.7 billion in the period. These numbers assume significance as Andy Jassy, who last year replaced Bezos as CEO, has a AWS pedigree.

See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Shares

The Investment: A significant milestone for AWS was the launch of Simple Storage Solution or S3 — an object storage service. It was launched on March 14, 2006 and is thought to be the company’s first mass-market product.

To many at Amazon, the launch of S3 is the day marked as the birth of AWS itself. Should an investor have taken a shine to Amazon stock and invested $1,000 in the company’s stock when it launched S3 over 16 years ago, here's how much they’d have now:

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Coins/Shares Return To ATH Percentage Change

Amazon.com, Inc (AMZN) March 14, 2006 $1000 $1.85 540.54 $66,097.30 6509.73%

Our hypothetical investor would have transformed $1000 into nearly $66,097, a gain of 6509.7% if they banked on Amazon’s cloud foray.

#Amazon Stock#Amazon Web Services#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Amazon Com#Simple Storage Solution#S3
