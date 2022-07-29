$1,000 Bet On Amazon When Cloud Foray Gained Prominence 16 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Now
Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, was hogged some much deserved limelight as the Jeff Bezos-founded tech and retail giant unveiled its second-quarter numbers.
The e-commerce giant’s AWS-origin revenue came in at $19.7 billion versus the $19.56 billion expected by the Street.
Operating income from AWS was reported at $5.7 billion in the period. These numbers assume significance as Andy Jassy, who last year replaced Bezos as CEO, has a AWS pedigree.
The Investment: A significant milestone for AWS was the launch of Simple Storage Solution or S3 — an object storage service. It was launched on March 14, 2006 and is thought to be the company’s first mass-market product.
To many at Amazon, the launch of S3 is the day marked as the birth of AWS itself. Should an investor have taken a shine to Amazon stock and invested $1,000 in the company’s stock when it launched S3 over 16 years ago, here's how much they’d have now:
Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Coins/Shares Return To ATH Percentage Change
Amazon.com, Inc (AMZN) March 14, 2006 $1000 $1.85 540.54 $66,097.30 6509.73%
Our hypothetical investor would have transformed $1000 into nearly $66,097, a gain of 6509.7% if they banked on Amazon’s cloud foray.
