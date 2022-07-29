Warren County Sheriff Edwards Anticipates 988 Hotline to Help Break Merry-Go-Round of Repeat Offenders

977wmoi.com
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Investigation underway after reports of 4-year-old punched, 100 people fight at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office are following up on reports of a four-year-old getting punched in the face and at least 100 people fighting at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police chief’s call for guns off the streets not easy to do
We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. One of the problems the police chief indicated Tuesday is that stolen guns are being used in crimes, and that it is a priority to get guns off the streets. “(We’ll) continue to let people know: Lock your cars up. Believe...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
1470 WMBD
Man gets 10 years for meth selling
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
Suspect in 2017 deadly shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery
Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 25-year-old defendant pleaded guilty on Friday. His name is Darryl Merritt and he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. The fatal shooting occurred on March 5, 2017. It happened at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Davenport Police...
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects used sword, gun during drug-deal fight early Friday
Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport. Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent. Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WQAD
Dozens rally to end gun violence outside Davenport Police Station
Dozens, including families of victims, gathered outside of the police station Saturday. This was the third year of the rally.
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire rings out Friday evening; police investigate
Police were at an apartment complex near the intersection of 17th and Brady streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7 p.m. Friday. Officers, including a crime scene technician, were at the apartment complex where 17th Street was closed off with crime scene tape nearby. Police interviewed several people at the scene outside the apartments.
977wmoi.com
Arrest Warrant Issued in Connection with Galesburg Shooting
On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:32 a.m. Officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. On arrival, officers determined that a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue. Officers responding were advised of a male subject arriving at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria where he later succumbed to his injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate 2 gunshot incidents early Saturday
Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire. Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana
A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
977wmoi.com
Man wanted for burglary in McDonough County arrested in Missouri
On July 27, 2022, McDonough County Deputies transported Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, IL from custody in Shannon County Missouri. Sebree waived extradition and was lodged in the McDonough County Warrant 2022-CF-694. Sebree needs $25,000.00 cash bond with 10% to apply. See previous press release for information on Sebree.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 92 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. According to United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 35-year-old Vincent Nichols Jr. was a passenger in a car being driven by an individual with an outstanding warrant on Sep. 23, 2020.
aledotimesrecord.com
Keithsburg police officer arrested for official misconduct, theft
ALEDO — The Illinois State Police charged a former Keithsburg Police officer with official misconduct and theft for receiving pay for hours he allegedly didn't work, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Bennett, 52, of Seaton was arrested July 21 and was released...
Comments / 0