ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IL

Warren County Sheriff Edwards Anticipates 988 Hotline to Help Break Merry-Go-Round of Repeat Offenders

By Kelsey Crain
977wmoi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape

A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IL
Warren County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence

We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man gets 10 years for meth selling

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the minimum amount he could have received in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Russell Clemens, 42, was sentenced last week to ten years in prison for his plea last December to Possession of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Hotline#Cdc#Mental Health#Warren County Sheriff#Wmoi Wram
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return

A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspects used sword, gun during drug-deal fight early Friday

Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport. Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent. Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ourquadcities.com

Gunfire rings out Friday evening; police investigate

Police were at an apartment complex near the intersection of 17th and Brady streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7 p.m. Friday. Officers, including a crime scene technician, were at the apartment complex where 17th Street was closed off with crime scene tape nearby. Police interviewed several people at the scene outside the apartments.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Arrest Warrant Issued in Connection with Galesburg Shooting

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:32 a.m. Officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. On arrival, officers determined that a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue. Officers responding were advised of a male subject arriving at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria where he later succumbed to his injuries.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate 2 gunshot incidents early Saturday

Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire. Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana

A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
BETTENDORF, IA
977wmoi.com

Man wanted for burglary in McDonough County arrested in Missouri

On July 27, 2022, McDonough County Deputies transported Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, IL from custody in Shannon County Missouri. Sebree waived extradition and was lodged in the McDonough County Warrant 2022-CF-694. Sebree needs $25,000.00 cash bond with 10% to apply. See previous press release for information on Sebree.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Keithsburg police officer arrested for official misconduct, theft

ALEDO — The Illinois State Police charged a former Keithsburg Police officer with official misconduct and theft for receiving pay for hours he allegedly didn't work, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Bennett, 52, of Seaton was arrested July 21 and was released...
KEITHSBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy