Warren County Sheriff Edwards Anticipates 988 Hotline to Help Break Merry-Go-Round of Repeat Offenders

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 1:32 a.m. Officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. On arrival, officers determined that a shooting had occurred in the empty lot between 2051 and 2085 Grand Avenue. Officers responding were advised of a male subject arriving at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria where he later succumbed to his injuries.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO