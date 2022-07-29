www.thecharlotteweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ally Charitable Foundation gives grants to Black-led grassroots organizations
DETROIT – The Ally Charitable Foundation will invest an additional $1.5 million over the next two years to provide grants to 16 Black-led grassroots organizations in Charlotte and Detroit, Ally’s hometown markets. The commitment builds on the original $400,000 investment and brings the total investment in these organizations...
BACK TO SCHOOL 2022: What you need to know for the first day
CHARLOTTE — Believe it or not, it’s almost time to head back to school!. Wednesday, Aug. 10, marks the first day of school for the first students in Channel 9′s viewing area. It's time to head back to school in the Charlotte area! Our team coverage has...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wolfe name TowneBank Charlotte president
CHARLOTTE – Ted Wolfe has been appointed as president of TowneBank Charlotte. Wolfe brings more than 30 years of industry experience to TowneBank, including nearly two decades of commercial and corporate banking in the Charlotte market. Over the course of his career, Wolfe has been active in his community,...
WCNC
Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 30th
The active inmates in Mecklenburg County for July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Charlotte elections: Democrats win big again, Republicans hoping to gain support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents voted for the city's leaders on Tuesday and will now wait to see what progress they bring to the city during this next term. All seven districts voted for the incumbent councilmember that serves them and Vi Alexander Lyles retained her position as Charlotte mayor.
Charlotte councilman-elect’s ownership of local construction company in dispute
CHARLOTTE — James Mitchell won a seat on the Charlotte City Council during Tuesday’s election, but there’s still uncertainty about his connection to a construction company that’s been contracted by the city of Charlotte to tackle several major projects. Mitchell had previously served on the Charlotte...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's a new world for them' | CMS program helps students make the jump to high school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of Charlotte Mecklenburg School's students got a head start on high school this summer. CMS just wrapped up its free summer prep academy called Bridge, which helps students seamlessly transition from middle to high school. The transition from middle to high school comes with pressure,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Moves To High Level COVID-19 Threat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level. Officials say the change from medium to high in the county reflects a continued increase in positive cases, which has resulted in an increased burden on County resources. The Omicron BA.5 variant,...
carolinajournal.com
Democrats sweep mayoral and at-large city council races in Charlotte
In District 6, Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari narrowly won the race for city council. The last time a Republican won the race for mayor was in 2007, by then-incumbent Mayor Pat McCrory. The last time a Republican won an at-large seat was in 2009. Democrats dominated Charlotte’s election Tuesday, July...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Shayne Doty appointed vice president of development at the Charlotte Symphony
CHARLOTTE – Shayne Doty will join the Charlotte Symphony as vice president of development beginning Aug. 1. Doty will lead the Charlotte Symphony’s development team in all fundraising and development activities and will cultivate new supporters, especially those in the financial sector, with which he has worked throughout much of his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clover Schools may build new high school to keep up with growth
CLOVER, S.C. — On Monday, the Clover School District's Board of Education is deciding if it will put a $156 million bond referendum on the ballot come November. If it passes, it would pay for a new high school. Right now, Clover has one high school with about 2,700...
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County moves to highest level of COVID spread, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level Friday as county health officials report a continued increase in the number of positive cases. Mecklenburg County Public Health officials said the latest increase is likely driven by the Omicron BA.5 variant. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History
Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
WBTV
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Public transit advocate applauds new 'car-less' apartment in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new apartment building in Charlotte could help alleviate congestion on the city’s roadways. The Joinery is located off the LYNX Blue Line light rail in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. The complex currently has no parking structure on-site for residents. Residents can rent an...
The Post and Courier
MUSC approves $106M long-term deal for medical space near NC state line
The Medical University of South Carolina has approved a $106 million contract to lease space in Lancaster County as part of a plan to enhance its foothold in the fast-growing area near Charlotte. The structure on a 1.27-acre tract in the small community of Indian Land, where MUSC plans to...
Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs
The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
Comments / 0