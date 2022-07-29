ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ally Charitable Foundation gives grants to Black-led grassroots organizations

DETROIT – The Ally Charitable Foundation will invest an additional $1.5 million over the next two years to provide grants to 16 Black-led grassroots organizations in Charlotte and Detroit, Ally’s hometown markets. The commitment builds on the original $400,000 investment and brings the total investment in these organizations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wolfe name TowneBank Charlotte president

CHARLOTTE – Ted Wolfe has been appointed as president of TowneBank Charlotte. Wolfe brings more than 30 years of industry experience to TowneBank, including nearly two decades of commercial and corporate banking in the Charlotte market. Over the course of his career, Wolfe has been active in his community,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
WCNC

CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont College#Mcgraw Hill Education#Harvard University#University Of Virginia
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Moves To High Level COVID-19 Threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday, Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level. Officials say the change from medium to high in the county reflects a continued increase in positive cases, which has resulted in an increased burden on County resources. The Omicron BA.5 variant,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Democrats sweep mayoral and at-large city council races in Charlotte

In District 6, Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari narrowly won the race for city council. The last time a Republican won the race for mayor was in 2007, by then-incumbent Mayor Pat McCrory. The last time a Republican won an at-large seat was in 2009. Democrats dominated Charlotte’s election Tuesday, July...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Shayne Doty appointed vice president of development at the Charlotte Symphony

CHARLOTTE – Shayne Doty will join the Charlotte Symphony as vice president of development beginning Aug. 1. Doty will lead the Charlotte Symphony’s development team in all fundraising and development activities and will cultivate new supporters, especially those in the financial sector, with which he has worked throughout much of his career.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History

Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Public transit advocate applauds new 'car-less' apartment in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new apartment building in Charlotte could help alleviate congestion on the city’s roadways. The Joinery is located off the LYNX Blue Line light rail in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. The complex currently has no parking structure on-site for residents. Residents can rent an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios

Housing construction booms in the North Carolina suburbs

The Raleigh and Charlotte suburbs, as well as Brunswick County on the coast, have seen the most dramatic increases in new housing in North Carolina over the past year. Brunswick County, a haven for retirees and the fastest-growing county in the state, led the way with housing units growing by 4.2%.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy