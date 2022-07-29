ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

Q 96.1

What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?

Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?

There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
WMTW

Maine Micro Artisan Fair makes space for shopping and selling local

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Micro Artisans Fair provides a space for local makers to sell their unique handmade goods, giving shoppers an easy way to shop local. The fair is an offshoot of the Gorham-based shop of the same name, which features multiple Maine artisans, selling everything from handmade toys to jewelry and tote bags.
WINDHAM, ME
Z107.3

National Travel Website Ranks Maine’s Top 25 Vacations & Destinations

This is typically the time of year that the state of Maine finds itself on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering the state is such a tourist destination. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Gov. Mills urges federal officials for assistance

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills sent a letter to federals officials for increased funding and expanded eligibility for its Low-Income Heating Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP. She said it would help ensure Maine residents will stay warm in their homes this winter. The state is expecting to receive...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills presses for increased funding for low-income heating program in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With high prices for home heating fuel expected to persist into Maine’s winter heating season, Governor Janet Mills says she sent a letter to federal officials requesting increased funding and expanded eligibility for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to ensure Mainers can stay warm in their homes this winter.
MAINE STATE
WGME

More changes could be coming to Maine's lobster industry

More changes could be coming to the lobster industry. New rules could restrict the size of lobsters that can be harvested. Fishing regulators from around the country will gather in Virginia next week to talk about the possibility of raising the "minimum size" lobsters need to be in order to be taken by fishermen.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Nearly all of Maine's housing shortage is in the Portland area

PORTLAND (BDN) -- The shortage of new housing in Maine has quadrupled over the past seven years, with the vast majority of the shortfall in the greater Portland area, a recent study found. Maine was short by approximately 9,000 units in 2019, up dramatically from about 2,300 units in 2012,...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

High-flying action in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket

Gov. Janet Mills is asking federal officials to increase funding for a key program that helps tens of thousands of Maine families heat their homes. Maine is slated to receive about $39 million from the federal government for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. But with heating oil prices averaging nearly $5 a gallon, Mills sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to "seek all avenues to provide additional LIHEAP funding for Maine."
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway

This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
RICHMOND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

