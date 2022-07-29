Nebraska Task Force One heads to Kentucky amid deadly flooding

www.klkntv.com
Related
Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods
HAZARD, Ky. — This weekend, 32 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. At last count on Sunday, at least 26 people have died. Many more are missing. Indiana Task Force One is one...
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks,’ Kentucky governor says of floods
Gov. Andy Beshear provided a grim update on the impact of the extreme weather and floods the state has been hammered with in recent days.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
klkntv.com
Nebraska sending help to those devastated by flooding in Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The devastating floods in Kentucky have killed at least 16 people, including two children. Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear said he expects that number to be much higher as they continue their search and rescue efforts. “We will be in the search and rescue certainly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are still on the scene of a wildfire in western Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol says the large fire is south of Gering and Scottsbluff. The fire started Saturday night in four different places. It’s believed lightning may be the cause. Troopers were working to...
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others in western Nebraska, the local emergency management agency said. The Carter Canyon Fire was first reported as two separate fires around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were burning in heavy timber within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land southwest of Gering in the Nebraska panhandle.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Beast
4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods
Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
York News-Times
These are the counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska
Cass and Banner Counties rank high on the list of Nebraska counties with the worst commutes, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
News Channel Nebraska
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Kentucky flooding: At least 3 dead, hundreds of homes could be destroyed, Gov. Beshear says
Flash flood emergencies were still in effect for parts of eastern Kentucky after thunderstorms dumped torrential rain in the region early Thursday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the flooding had caused at least three deaths and predicted that the death toll could reach double digits. "We're seeing one of...
Second body pulled from water in St Louis with dozens trapped after record rains swamp region killing eight in Kentucky
A SECOND body has been pulled from the water in St Louis, where dozens were trapped after record rains swamped the region. Another eight people died in Kentucky as storms and flooding continued to wreak havoc on Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Virginia on Thursday. A flash flood warning was issued...
The Weather Channel
The Most Staggering Facts About The Major Kentucky Flooding
Heavy rain triggered massive flash flooding in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia Thursday. Two river gauges shattered record levels set decades ago. One Kentucky town had its second-wettest day since 1981. The force of flood water swept homes away, leaving only an empty slab in one case. Heavy rain hammered...
Comments / 0