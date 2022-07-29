ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

5 things to know and do the weekend of July 29

By Sam Woods
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
milwaukeenns.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

What’s up with that super small intersection in front of MobCraft?

Tomorrow, MobCraft Beer will host its fourth annual Weird Fest. The Walker’s Point brewery’s block party functions as a celebration of all things “weird.” From noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 30, attendees can “get weird” by taking in a Mondo Lucha! performance, enjoying live music from the likes of Spare Change Trio and Ethan Keller Band, watching belly dancing and fire dancing demonstrations, browsing goods from a variety of local makers, drinking unconventional specialty beers from MobCraft, and partaking in totally normal food from area establishments.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

5601 S. 13th Street

2BR Apartment with Heat Included-Available Now (SE HABLA ESPANOL) - Large Smoke Free 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Includes: HEAT, hot water, appliances, storage locker, and coin-operated laundry in the basement. Free parking space is included. *No dogs are allowed* Starting at $815.00. Call Lisa for a showing at 414-313-1796. Go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Journey House works to empower Milwaukeeans

MILWAUKEE — Cherise Myers spent much of July getting ready for Journey House’s back-to-school supply drive to help students start the year off with the proper essentials. “Those essential items like notebooks, pencils, glue, crayons, things they need just to get started in school," said Myers, who is the director of community partnerships with Journey House.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amani Youth Council#Green Talks#Lounge#Plazita Verde#W Forest#New Hope Youth And Family
themadent.com

If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer

Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope

NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
NEW BERLIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wuwm.com

A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers

Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's food truck making Milwaukee stop; free custard, curds

MILWAUKEE - Culver's will be stopping at the Deer District on Aug. 3 – part of its 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" food truck tour. The truck will dish out food and custard from noon until 6 p.m. that day. Cheese curds and custard will be available for free.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Diaper Drive on Aug. 6 to support Racine Diaper Ministry

Local businesses, Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save are coming together to host a diaper drive benefiting the Racine Diaper Ministry. The ministry helps to provide children in low-income families with access to diapers, free of charge. The public is invited to bring diaper donations to Sew & Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway

MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A ‘hero’ in more ways than one

OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc. He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago. Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy