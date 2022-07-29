5 things to know and do the weekend of July 29

milwaukeenns.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Driver’s ed registration opens through MPS Drive: Tuesday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason' dies
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you've ever seen "The Love Monkeys" or "Chasin' Mason" perform, then you've seen Keith play. As FOX6's Ted Perry learned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeerecord.com
What’s up with that super small intersection in front of MobCraft?
Tomorrow, MobCraft Beer will host its fourth annual Weird Fest. The Walker’s Point brewery’s block party functions as a celebration of all things “weird.” From noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 30, attendees can “get weird” by taking in a Mondo Lucha! performance, enjoying live music from the likes of Spare Change Trio and Ethan Keller Band, watching belly dancing and fire dancing demonstrations, browsing goods from a variety of local makers, drinking unconventional specialty beers from MobCraft, and partaking in totally normal food from area establishments.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
MATC Times
5601 S. 13th Street
2BR Apartment with Heat Included-Available Now (SE HABLA ESPANOL) - Large Smoke Free 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Includes: HEAT, hot water, appliances, storage locker, and coin-operated laundry in the basement. Free parking space is included. *No dogs are allowed* Starting at $815.00. Call Lisa for a showing at 414-313-1796. Go...
spectrumnews1.com
Journey House works to empower Milwaukeeans
MILWAUKEE — Cherise Myers spent much of July getting ready for Journey House’s back-to-school supply drive to help students start the year off with the proper essentials. “Those essential items like notebooks, pencils, glue, crayons, things they need just to get started in school," said Myers, who is the director of community partnerships with Journey House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themadent.com
If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer
Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
We're Open: Confectionately Yours at Sherman Phoenix
Confectionately Yours is a bakery that's been in business for four years at Sherman Phoenix. Their concept came from a home kitchen.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Get ready for more than 80 new menu items at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- State fair is one week away!. While people love the music, competitions and rides, the food is always a crowd favorite. There are more than 80 new menu items this year. "It's about the food. And let's have fun. You know, see where it goes," said...
wuwm.com
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's food truck making Milwaukee stop; free custard, curds
MILWAUKEE - Culver's will be stopping at the Deer District on Aug. 3 – part of its 17-city "From Wisconsin With Love" food truck tour. The truck will dish out food and custard from noon until 6 p.m. that day. Cheese curds and custard will be available for free.
Diaper Drive on Aug. 6 to support Racine Diaper Ministry
Local businesses, Sporty Girl Accessories and Sew ‘n Save are coming together to host a diaper drive benefiting the Racine Diaper Ministry. The ministry helps to provide children in low-income families with access to diapers, free of charge. The public is invited to bring diaper donations to Sew & Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022.
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Green Alert for a missing veteran after she was found safe Saturday. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 29-year-old Cholie Mack had last been seen in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Her family said they were concerned for her safety. Authorities said...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ‘hero’ in more ways than one
OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc. He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago. Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.http://milwaukeenns.org/
Comments / 0