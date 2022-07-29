'Just a beautiful picture of lots of folks coming together': What to expect during the 2022 Bragg Jam Concert Crawl

www.13wmaz.com
Bragg Fam is here: Macon kids enjoy Bragg Jam arts and crafts festival
MACON, Ga. — The Bragg Jam Art’s and Kids fest in back in Macon with a new name.. Bragg Fam. Children of all ages were able to jump on multiple bounce houses, hear some live music, and do a little bit of art like face painting and chalk writing on the sidewalk.
WMAZ
These Central Georgia natives are set to take stage at Bragg Jam Concert Crawl on Saturday
MACON, Ga. — The pandemic caused the popular Macon festival Bragg Jam to dial way back for two years. Now, the concert crawl returns this weekend, with dozens of artists set to hit the stage across seven venues in downtown Macon. The first group set to take the stage...
wgxa.tv
Local mural of Jason Aldean has sparked controversy
MACON-BIBB, COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Abstract artist, Shamika Bussey, created a mural of Middle Georgia's biggest county musicians Jason Aldean. The mural quickly grew attraction as people reacted to the mural. "For me, all comments are positive and I'm glad I put my heart and soul into it, and painted...
Macon artist stands by her depiction of country music star Jason Aldean in mural
MACON, Ga. — Country music superstar Jason Aldean grew up in Central Georgia, went to Windsor Academy, and even titled his last album, "Macon." He's a legend, but some people are calling a mural with his likeness a big miss. The artist Shamika Bussey doesn't mind a bit. Some...
bbnews.today
Upcoming stage play bring, laughs, love, and awareness to Milledgeville
When Milledgeville native, and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) activist, Andre Williams, planned for this year’s awareness month activities he aspired to bring something that the Milledgeville community may not have seen before. He’s hoping to accomplish that this year, using his love for music and theatre. Williams along with Royalty Luv Creations Inc. and AAK Entertainment are teaming up to…
Bragg Jam returns to Macon: Here is what you need to know
MACON, Ga. — About the Event. Who's ready to Bragg Jam?! On July 30, you can see a diverse blend of local acts and national headliners across downtown Macon stages, all for one ticket price. There's something for everyone; you won't want to miss it. Tickets. Several ticket options...
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
Back to School event hosted at the Masab Temple
MACON, Ga. — In Macon this afternoon, organizers hosted folks at the "Masab Temple" for food, fun, and service. Sponsors handed out supplies and 450 backpacks for kids heading back to school. There was also free food for those attending. People had the option to register to vote, and...
'My son is kind hearted, always have been': Mother hosts school giveaway in memory of son
MACON, Ga. — Last year, 13WMAZ reported Ahmori Searcy was shot and killed at Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road. For the first time Saturday, his mother, Felicia Marks, hosted a back-to-school giveaway to honor her 17-year-old. Marks says she decided to do this event because of how...
Kool & the Gang, Skid Row performing at 2022 Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced their concert headliners for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate. According to the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter's website, "There is music for everyone! Rock and roll, country, worship, and more, we've got you covered for all your entertainment needs!"
'Great meaning': Congregation honors retiring Macon pastor with street, building renaming
MACON, Ga. — After 50 years of service, a longtime Macon pastor will soon retire, but before Macedonia Church Pastor Eddie D. Smith, Sr. has his last day serving, his congregation wanted to honor him. They decided to rename part of Second Street after the pastor, and had another...
'We're ever more grateful': Macon's newest park set to be safe, family-friendly place
MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation's new park in east Macon should be ready this summer. The North Highland Park on Boulevard and North Street is now halfway finished. They've already laid some pavement for a trail for walking, jogging, or bike rides. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Central Georgians play to win $1B Mega Millions jackpot
MACON, Ga. — After the Mega Millions drawing Friday, one person could be a $1 billion richer, but millions of people will be $2 lighter. The Mega Millions drawing on Friday was 13-36-45-57-67 and 14 as the Mega ball. Those six numbers could have made someone a billionaire. It's...
'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event
MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event. Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years. Sims shared a few words of...
Macon business owner donates lifejackets to Amerson River Park after drownings in area
MACON, Ga. — In the wake of several drowning deaths at Amerson River Park and at other popular swimming locations in the area, one Central Georgia business owner is taking steps to promote swimming safety. Deo Oliver is the owner of Quick Kill Pest Services. He donated 12 lifejackets...
Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day to raise money for Children’s Hospital in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Olson Children’s Hospital and Dairy Queen are once again partnering to raise money for charity through some sweet treats. Thursday marks the 18th annual Miracle Treat Day, and $1 from each Blizzard sold around the nation at participating stores will benefit Children’s Miracle Network.
Dodge County farmer finding success with olive crop
EASTMAN, Ga. — Mike Flanagan never should have underestimated his wife. "My first comment was, 'How are you going to clear the land?' Next thing I know, she has a team out here clearing the land," he said. In 2014, Sharon Flanagan planted thousands of olive trees. Today, she's...
41nbc.com
Eastman unveils new mural to honor veterans
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Eastman has a new mural dedicated to local veterans. Non-profit organization “Leave it Better” partnered with the American Legion Post 126 to create a mural representing all military branches. It was funded by people in the community, businesses and organizations....
'It's a mission': Dublin JOY Clinic marks 10 years of serving those without health insurance
DUBLIN, Ga. — Health care can be expensive, especially if you don't have insurance. There's a clinic in Dublin that's worked for the past 10 years to serve Laurens County folks who can't afford health insurance. Joseph Fuller has received care from JOY Health clinics for more than two...
