ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, IA

Betty Cleaveland Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFe3E_0gxMvzw800

Betty June Cleaveland, the daughter of Henry Garfield and Florence (Clark) Johnson, was born June 4, 1935, in Macedonia, IA. She passed away July 27, 2022, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland, IA at the age of 87 years.

Betty attended country school near Macedonia and then attended the Macedonia Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1952. She attended Iowa State Teachers College which is now the University of Northern Iowa (UNI).

On August 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Adams Cleaveland in Macedonia. They were blessed with two daughters, Catherine (Cathy) Louise and Arlene Kay. Betty was the bookkeeper for their plumbing business, Cleaveland Plumbing and Heating and later was employed at the ASCS office in Oakland until she retired in 1995.

Betty was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church, Pythian Sisters, Order of the Eastern Star, served as Mother Advisor for the Rainbow Girls and the Oakland Saddle Club. She also served as treasurer for the Oakland Senior Center and the Hackett Condo Association and was on the election committee for several years.

Betty enjoyed riding horses in local parades with Bob and many times took their young granddaughters with them. She loved to crochet, and she crocheted a bedspread for each of her daughters and granddaughters as well as many tablecloths and numerous doilies. She also enjoyed playing piano in her younger days.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert in 1988; her parents; son-in-law, Thomas Warren; brothers, Alvin Johnson and Henry G. “Junior” (Jacequeline) Johnson; sisters, Lavina Grace (Alva) Tibbles and Bonnie Jean (Leonard) Kearnes.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Ken) Goss of North Wilkesboro, NC, and Arlene (Gary) Hackett of Oakland, IA; granddaughters: Julie (Jeff) Dishon of Barren Springs, VA, Tina (Garry) Clark of Snohomish, WA, Linda Michelle (Terry) Keith of Austinville, VA, and Niki (John) Hopping of Omaha, NE; great grandchildren: Ami Alderman, Jeffrey, Kristen and Benjamin Dishon, Kaylee Corvin, Kimberlyn Webb all of VA, Azlyn, Delano and Camilla Clark all of WA; great-great grandchildren: Riley, Jaxton, Kasen and Addison Cook all of VA; and her bonus step great grandchildren: Hailey, Kaden and Parker Keith all of VA; brother-in-law, Ronald Keast of Macedonia, IA; sister-in-law, Barbara Cleaveland of Bella Vista, AR; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at the Oakland United Methodist Church in Oakland with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland. Interment will be held in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland. The Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting Betty’s family with arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Harley James Moodie Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held later for 73-year-old Harley James Moodie of Atlantic. Harley is survived by his wife Donna of Atlantic; daughter Shannon McGlinn of Fort Dodge, IA, daughter Michelle Moodie of Omaha, NE, and son Adam (Margrette) Moodie of Omaha, NE; stepdaughters Cassandra Bair and Sarah Hahn; special daughter Katlyn Lovin; brother Gary Moodie; sister Beverly Homan; and seven grandchildren.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston Obituary

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, IA, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Services for Gwen Johnston are pending. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gwen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Donald Wright Obituary

Memorial Services for 79 year old Donald Wright of Harlan will be Sunday, August 7th at 3:30 PM at the United Methodist Church in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements. He is...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linda and the Late Larry Schafer to be Inducted into Iowa 4H Hall of Fame

(Atlantic) Two longtime supporters of 4H in Cass County will receive state recognition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. On Thursday night at the Cass County Fair, Linda and the late Larry Shafer were inducted into the Cass County Fair Hall of Fame. On Sunday, August 21, Linda and her late husband Larry will be inducted into the to Be Inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair. Ninety-seven Iowa counties are participating this year and have selected 131 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members will be presented with a certificate as they are introduced on stage.
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IA
City
Macedonia, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports one arrest. Daniel Thomas, age 41 of Glenwood, was arrested Friday on a Mills County Warrant for Theft 2nd. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Western Iowa Today

David Rasmussen Obituary

David Allen Rasmussen, age 77, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn, IA. Services will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Survived wife, Becki Rasmussen, by his children, Kelly Rasmussen of Atlantic, IA, daughter Kristi...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grant Petty Shows Supreme Grand Champion Overall Market Hog at Cass County Fair

(Atlantic) Grant Petty, 13, and a member of the Washington GEM 4H Club, “had himself a day” at the Cass County Fair 4H and FFA Swine Show on Sunday. Petty earned top honors with the Grand Champion Market, Gilt, Grand Champion Market Barrow, won the Intermediate Showmanship class and topped it off with the overall Supreme Grand Champion Market Hog, and the Grand Champion Breeding Gilt.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Open house being planned for Atlantic Middle School

(Atlantic) Over one year ago the Atlantic Middle School was heavily damaged by fire. The building is expected to welcome students back into its hallways this fall for the 2022-23 school year. “It took a little while to get to this point.” Superintendent Steve Barber says, “We need a couple more weeks, but we really wanted to offer an opportunity for our community members to come in and tour the building.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oaklawn Cemetery#Cleaveland Plumbing#The Oakland Saddle Club#The Oakland Senior Center
Western Iowa Today

Keira Olson and Bryan York Crowned Cass County Queen and King

(Atlantic) Keira Olson and Bryan York were crowned Cass County Fair Queen and King Thursday night at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Atlantic. Keira is a member of the Pymosa 4H Club and the daughter of Jon and Kate Olson of Atlantic. Bryan is a Bear Grove Blazers 4H Club member and the Atlantic FFA. He is the son of Dave and Kristy York of Atlantic.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Palmer of Creston on Thursday at his residence. Officer’s charged Palmer with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on a $10,300 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Polk County Man

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammed of Des Moines on Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broadway Street on drug and weapons charges. Police transported Muhammed to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense, and a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. Authorities held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Road Closure

(Atlantic) The Cass County secondary road department says Boston Road will be closing one-tenth of a mile east of Olive Street beginning on Monday, August 1. The roadway will close from Olive Street to 630th Street. The reason for the closure is the county is replacing the existing bridge with...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs work release escape of Zachary White

(Council Bluffs) The Iowa Department of Corrections says Zachary Russell White, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Pottawattamie County, failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required yesterday. White is a 21-year-old white male, 5′ 7″, and weighs 191 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on April 19th.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

New this year at the Cass County Fair: “Pig Pals”

(Atlantic) The Cass County Fair Swine Show features a new program to enhance Swine arena participation this year. The new program is called “Pig Pals Cass County.”. Laura Robinson is spearheading the program. “The idea is a spin-off from the Iowa Pork Producers program at the Iowa State Fair called “Bacon Buddies,” said Robinson. “I watched some counties run with the idea and make it their show, and I thought we could create our show in Cass County to spark some interest in showing swine.”
Western Iowa Today

Friday’s Cass County Fair Schedule

(Atlantic) The 4H and FFA Livestock Shows get underway at the Cass County Fair today. Beef weigh-ins are from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., the Rabbit Show starts at 8:00 a.m., Horse Show at 9:00, and the Dog Show at 11:00 a.m. The Clover Kids Animal Show is at 3:30 p.m., and the Share the Fun Style Show is at 5:30 p.m., Mutton Busting at 6:30 p.m., and the Bull Ride at 8:00 p.m. The Cass County Fair runs through August 2.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests on Wednesday. Police arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Lyn Ham of Lorimor at 705 South Maple Street for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Police transported Ham to the Adams County Jail and held her on no bond. Creston Police arrested 30-year-old Richie Rodriquez of Creston at...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa To Use $51M Federal Funding To Build Statewide Network Of Charging Stations

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa will use 51-million dollars in funding to build a statewide network of charging stations for electric vehicles. The clock is ticking, though – before Washington sends the money here the state has to submit a plan for the network by Monday. The DOT plan calls for the E-V charging stations to be placed in metro areas like Des Moines, Council Bluffs, and the Quad Cities that are near the interstates highways.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy