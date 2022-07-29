Betty Cleaveland Obituary

Betty June Cleaveland, the daughter of Henry Garfield and Florence (Clark) Johnson, was born June 4, 1935, in Macedonia, IA. She passed away July 27, 2022, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland, IA at the age of 87 years.

Betty attended country school near Macedonia and then attended the Macedonia Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1952. She attended Iowa State Teachers College which is now the University of Northern Iowa (UNI).

On August 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Adams Cleaveland in Macedonia. They were blessed with two daughters, Catherine (Cathy) Louise and Arlene Kay. Betty was the bookkeeper for their plumbing business, Cleaveland Plumbing and Heating and later was employed at the ASCS office in Oakland until she retired in 1995.

Betty was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church, Pythian Sisters, Order of the Eastern Star, served as Mother Advisor for the Rainbow Girls and the Oakland Saddle Club. She also served as treasurer for the Oakland Senior Center and the Hackett Condo Association and was on the election committee for several years.

Betty enjoyed riding horses in local parades with Bob and many times took their young granddaughters with them. She loved to crochet, and she crocheted a bedspread for each of her daughters and granddaughters as well as many tablecloths and numerous doilies. She also enjoyed playing piano in her younger days.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert in 1988; her parents; son-in-law, Thomas Warren; brothers, Alvin Johnson and Henry G. “Junior” (Jacequeline) Johnson; sisters, Lavina Grace (Alva) Tibbles and Bonnie Jean (Leonard) Kearnes.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Ken) Goss of North Wilkesboro, NC, and Arlene (Gary) Hackett of Oakland, IA; granddaughters: Julie (Jeff) Dishon of Barren Springs, VA, Tina (Garry) Clark of Snohomish, WA, Linda Michelle (Terry) Keith of Austinville, VA, and Niki (John) Hopping of Omaha, NE; great grandchildren: Ami Alderman, Jeffrey, Kristen and Benjamin Dishon, Kaylee Corvin, Kimberlyn Webb all of VA, Azlyn, Delano and Camilla Clark all of WA; great-great grandchildren: Riley, Jaxton, Kasen and Addison Cook all of VA; and her bonus step great grandchildren: Hailey, Kaden and Parker Keith all of VA; brother-in-law, Ronald Keast of Macedonia, IA; sister-in-law, Barbara Cleaveland of Bella Vista, AR; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at the Oakland United Methodist Church in Oakland with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland. Interment will be held in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland. The Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting Betty’s family with arrangements.